MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smx_jettlawrenceintv_250125.jpg
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, rundown, reaction at Anaheim 2, Jett Lawrence third season winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 results: Felipe Nasr, Porsche Penske Motorsport win again in No. 7 963
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zijpp2jo1jp6dznlv91j
Rivals Rankings Week: Final defensive position rankings revealed
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Staff, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_postraceintvs_250126.jpg
Tandy, Vanthoor, Nasr reflect after Rolex 24 wins
nbc_pl_avlwhuhl_250126.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. West Ham Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250126.jpg
Emerson brings West Ham to level terms v. Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Martin Odegaard injury update: Arsenal captain missing against Wolves due to illness

  
Published January 26, 2025 09:46 AM

Arsenal were without captain Martin Odegaard for their 1-0 win at Wolves, as their captain had to pull out of the squad on the morning of the game.

Mikel Arteta has had so many injury problems to contend with and Odegaard being out is obviously a blow as he’s their driving force and creative hub from midfield.

Odegaard joins Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus on the sidelines, while French center back William Saliba was fit enough to return to the Arsenal starting lineup on Saturday.

Martin Odegaard update — ‘He was nowhere near fit’

Arsenal released their team news for the game at Wolves and simply stated “Odegaard and Merino miss out” with Gunners fans eager to find out why.

Arteta has confirmed that Odegaard is out with illness, as he was ill on the morning of the game.

“Martin was ill this morning and we had to send him back - he was nowhere near fit to play,” Arteta said.

Odegaard, 26, is the heartbeat of this Arsenal side and whenever he’s been missing this season they haven’t clicked and looked like the same team.

Arsenal missed Odegaard’s creativity but they got the job done at Wolves, amid plenty of adversity, to stay hot on the heels of Liverpool in the title race.