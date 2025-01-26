Martin Odegaard injury update: Arsenal captain missing against Wolves due to illness

Arsenal were without captain Martin Odegaard for their 1-0 win at Wolves, as their captain had to pull out of the squad on the morning of the game.

Mikel Arteta has had so many injury problems to contend with and Odegaard being out is obviously a blow as he’s their driving force and creative hub from midfield.

Odegaard joins Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus on the sidelines, while French center back William Saliba was fit enough to return to the Arsenal starting lineup on Saturday.

Martin Odegaard update — ‘He was nowhere near fit’

Arsenal released their team news for the game at Wolves and simply stated “Odegaard and Merino miss out” with Gunners fans eager to find out why.

Arteta has confirmed that Odegaard is out with illness, as he was ill on the morning of the game.

“Martin was ill this morning and we had to send him back - he was nowhere near fit to play,” Arteta said.

Odegaard, 26, is the heartbeat of this Arsenal side and whenever he’s been missing this season they haven’t clicked and looked like the same team.

Arsenal missed Odegaard’s creativity but they got the job done at Wolves, amid plenty of adversity, to stay hot on the heels of Liverpool in the title race.