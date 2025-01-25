Pep Guardiola proved quite happy with Manchester City’s performance on Saturday versus Chelsea, when his Premier League champions overcame an early blip to produce a fairly controlling 3-1 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea took advantage of a hairy first five Premier League minutes from new City center back Abdukhodir Khusanov to take the lead, but the Uzbek defender and his team both found even footing soon after that goal from Noni Madueke.

[ MORE: Recap, player ratings from Man City 3-1 Chelsea ]

Fellow City debutant Omar Marmoush impressed in a big way, putting several shots on goal and scoring one that was ruled out by the assistant referee’s flag.

City won 2-1 when all was said and done, moving clear of the Blues into the top four and setting the stage for a huge midweek Champions League visit from Club Brugge.

Pep Guardiola reaction — Man City boss on Khusanov, Marmoush debuts in win over Chelsea

On rebounding from Khusanov error; “It was not a better start and we were lucky they did not punish us for 2-0 but we recovered after that very strong, especially against the team we are playing. We had more of the ball than the last game. In the situation we are and the final we have next Wednesday, it was really important.”

On Khusanov error: “He doesn’t speak English so I did not speak but he will be fine. He made one or two training sessions but I don’t want to push John in danger. cause we need him Wednesday. He’s aware of what happened. He will learn.”

On players and fans supporting Khusanov when he subbed off: “Especially the players how they were together. We talk a lot about that these days. That was massively important. Any player can make a mistake. You feel alone, it’s even tougher. And the fans are supporting the new players. He’s so young and he’s coming for many years. He will learn.”

On Omar Marmoush’s debut: “He has a tough tough opponent. James is physically strong. He made incredible movements. The players in the middle could not see him. The players, Gundogan, Kovacic, they need to be more clever. But they need to know each other. He played 75 minutes good because he cannot play Wednesday.”

On the table chase: “Now we are closer than Nottingham but Bournemouth continues their impressive. We have Newcastle, Brighton, Villa, all the teams we are playing for the Champions League they have to come here.”

Foden makes it 3-1 for Man City against Chelsea Erling Haaland plays in Phil Foden, who has a free run on goal, to put Manchester City 3-1 in front of Chelsea at the Etihad.

Erling Haaland reaction (video) — Man City star on Omar Marmoush debut, City peformance, Ederson assist

“It was overall a great performance even though we started horrific. It was a fantastic team performance and I’m really happy.”

On overcoming terrible start: “When we get the start like we did, it’s difficult but I think we played really well even from that. We kept on going and Josko scored a deserved goal because he had quite a few chances. Second half was the same. We got the goals and in the end it’s what we need to do. We need to lock it in the back.”

“It’s about keeping going because we’ve done it so many times, turning it around, especially here at home where we’ve done it. It’s about peace of mind.”

On latching onto Ederson long ball for goal: “It’s something we practice. It depends on the team we meet but especially a team that goes man against man. We try to focus on giving him space but Ederson’s given me a lot of assists the last 2.5 years. It’s about perfect timing because he’s so precise.”

On debut of Omar Marmoush: “I still watch Bundesliga and support Dortmund of course. So I’ve seen him of course. You can see that he has something special and that’s why City bought him for a lot of money. It’s going to be a really good time.”