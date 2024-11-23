Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after loss to Tottenham?

Manchester City’s losing streak hit five games as Pep Guardiola oversaw a home Premier League loss for the first time since November 2022, and the Catalan manager is speaking after the 4-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Guardiola’s men conceded four goals on just nine as they chased the game following James Maddison’s early birthday brace at the Etihad Stadium.

City had 58 percent possession, 2.15 xG, and 23 shot attempts but were blanked at home. They’re now five points behind Liverpool and that could be an eight-point gap by the end of Week 12, and perhaps more interesting they are just one point ahead of a trio of teams.

We’ll have Pep Guardiola’s comments in this space as soon as he speaks on NBC and/or Peacock Premium.