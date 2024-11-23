 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minnesota Vikings v Tennessee Titans
Vikings vs Bears Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats
oly_aswsl_shiffrinfirstwin.jpg
Mikaela Shiffrin’s most memorable of her 99 World Cup wins
Florida State v Notre Dame
How to watch No. 19 Army vs. No. 6 Notre Dame: Live stream, preview for college football game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mctotpostmatch_241123.jpg
Man City in crisis mode after Spurs win 4-0
nbc_pl_totgoal4_241123.jpg
Johnson makes it 4-0 for Spurs against Man City
nbc_pl_totgoal3_241123.jpg
Pedro Porro smashes Spurs 3-0 ahead of Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minnesota Vikings v Tennessee Titans
Vikings vs Bears Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats
oly_aswsl_shiffrinfirstwin.jpg
Mikaela Shiffrin’s most memorable of her 99 World Cup wins
Florida State v Notre Dame
How to watch No. 19 Army vs. No. 6 Notre Dame: Live stream, preview for college football game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mctotpostmatch_241123.jpg
Man City in crisis mode after Spurs win 4-0
nbc_pl_totgoal4_241123.jpg
Johnson makes it 4-0 for Spurs against Man City
nbc_pl_totgoal3_241123.jpg
Pedro Porro smashes Spurs 3-0 ahead of Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after loss to Tottenham?

  
Published November 23, 2024 02:40 PM

Manchester City’s losing streak hit five games as Pep Guardiola oversaw a home Premier League loss for the first time since November 2022, and the Catalan manager is speaking after the 4-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Guardiola’s men conceded four goals on just nine as they chased the game following James Maddison’s early birthday brace at the Etihad Stadium.

City had 58 percent possession, 2.15 xG, and 23 shot attempts but were blanked at home. They’re now five points behind Liverpool and that could be an eight-point gap by the end of Week 12, and perhaps more interesting they are just one point ahead of a trio of teams.

We’ll have Pep Guardiola’s comments in this space as soon as he speaks on NBC and/or Peacock Premium.