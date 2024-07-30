Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest coming to Chicago

The Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest is coming to Chicago this fall.

That’s right, The Windy City is up next.

After heading to Nashville in April 2024, the latest city to host the Premier League Fan Fest is Chicago and it will be an incredible occasion on the banks of Lake Michigan.

Below are all the details you need for Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest, as Chicago joins New York City, Washington DC, Boston, Miami, Austin, Orlando, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Nashville in hosting the event.

Fan Fest 2024 here we come 👋



We’re thrilled to announce CHICAGO as our next destination for PL Mornings Live 🇺🇸



Sign up to receive updates on when to register and more: https://t.co/R0vR0fqdvD pic.twitter.com/LXuWN0jvdd — Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) July 30, 2024

What are the dates for Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest in Chicago?

The dates for the Premier League Fan Fest in Chicago in 2024 are Saturday September 21 and Sunday, September 22.

How can you sign up for Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest in Chicago?

Fans can sign up via the official Premier League website here and will receive official Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest updates, including the exact location of the event and additional details as they are announced.

An official registration link for the Premier League Mornings Live Chicago Fan Fest will be emailed to you when applications open.

What can you expect at Premier League Fan Fest?

Fans attending the Premier League Mornings Live Fan Festival will see NBC Sports’ studio team of host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard broadcast Premier League Mornings Live presented by Barclays from the event.

There will also be special guests and a range of family-friendly activities.

The two-day fan festival, supported by the Chicago Sports Commission, provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the incredible fandom and culture of the Premier League and view live matches presented across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo, and Universo.

