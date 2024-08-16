Premier League predictions, odds for Week 1 of 2024-25 season

Week 1 of the 2024-25 Premier League season is here, with odds and predictions for opening weekend, beginning with Manchester United vs Fulham on Friday (3 pm ET) and peaking with Chelsea vs Manchester City on Sunday (11:30 am ET).

[ MORE: 2024-25 Premier League season predictions: Champion, table, top four, relegation, surprises, sack race ]

PST’s Very Official and Serious Predictions will be a group endeavor this year, with Joe Prince-Wright, Nicholas Mendola and Andy Edwards chiming in across each matchweek from August to May.

Full odds provided by our partner, BetMGM – BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Manchester United vs Fulham odds & prediction

Kickoff: 3 pm ET, Friday

Odds: Man United (-165) Fulham (+400) Draw (+333)

Prediction: All signs point towards a narrow home win as United have enough quality to find a goal when it matters, but it has been tough for them to break Fulham down in recent years. Manchester United 2-1 Fulham. -JPW

Ipswich vs Liverpool odds & prediction

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Ipswich (+650) Liverpool (-275) Draw (+450)

Prediction: This has the whiff of an upset in the air but it feels like Liverpool’s forwards will give Ipswich a rude awakening to what lies ahead in the Premier League. Ipswich Town 1-3 Liverpool.

Arsenal vs Wolves odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Arsenal (-500) Wolves (+1250) Draw (+625)

Prediction: What’s not to like about Arsenal in this one? What’s to like about Wolves? Let’s not overthink it. Arsenal 3-1 Wolves. -AE

Newcastle vs Southampton odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Newcastle (-275) Southampton (+675) Draw (+450)

Prediction: This feels like Newcastle could be frustrated a little but their attacking talents will break through in the second half. Newcastle 2-0 Southampton. -JPW

Everton vs Brighton odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Everton (+160) Brighton (+160) Draw (+240)

Prediction: At this point, it’s one side with better talent (Brighton) and one side with a firmer grasp on how they play (Everton). Perhaps taking risks higher up the field, rather than inside their own penalty area, will serve the Seagulls better this year. Everton 0-1 Brighton. -AE

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET, Saturday

Odds: Nottingham Forest (+145) Bournemouth (+180) Draw (+240)

Prediction: Something tells me that Forest’s defense isn’t going to be ready for the pressure that Bournemouth will put them under for 90 minutes. It’s uncomfortable for the best of teams, and a nightmare for those down at the bottom. Nottingham Forest 1-3 Bournemouth. -AE

West Ham vs Aston Villa odds & prediction

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday

Odds: West Ham (+145) Aston Villa (+170) Draw (+260)

Prediction: It feels like West Ham have a bit of a momentum ahead of this game and could pull off a bit of an upset to underline where they’re heading under Lopetegui. He’ll get the better of his countryman Emery. West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa. -JPW

Brentford vs Crystal Palace odds & prediction

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday

Odds: Brentford (+140) Crystal Palace (+185) Draw (+240)

Prediction: These two teams usually draw and I can see that again. They match up really closely and Brentford love to play direct but Palace have so many defenders who are good in the air and are aggressive to step high and stop the Bees getting settled. Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace. -JPW

Chelsea vs Manchester City odds & prediction

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET, Sunday

Odds: Chelsea (+290) Man City (-120) Draw (+300)

Prediction: This seems like a pretty straightforward away win for Man City given the mess Chelsea have been all summer. Erling Haaland looks hungry and City have too much quality in attack to not make the most of Chelsea giving the ball away cheaply at the back, which they will do often as they’re still coming to terms with the risky and complex tactics Maresca wants them to implement. It may be a good time to play City as so many of their stars have only just returning after not having a preseason, but their extra quality and cohesion will shine through. Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City. -JPW

Leicester vs Tottenham odds & prediction

Kickoff: 3 pm ET, Monday

Odds: Leicester (+380) Tottenham (-160) Draw (+320)

Prediction: TBD