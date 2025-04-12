How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: Der Klassiker live updates, stream info

The table stakes are different for Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund as two of the world’s fiercest rivals tangle at the Allianz Arena and Der Klassiker takes center stage in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Bayern Munich are well set to win the league, but mid-table Dortmund can give their Champions League hopes a shot in the arm while perhaps helping Bayer Leverkusen’s flagging title hopes.

Bayern staged a tense UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg at home to Inter Milan at midweek, falling 2-1 before an all-important second leg in Italy on Wednesday. They’ll have to quickly rebound, and there’s no chance the vibes won’t be there in this monumental world rivalry.

Dortmund’s 2024-25 season has been up-and-down, again, and it looks like there will be no Champions League dream run to sugarcoat a second-straight disappointing league campaign. BVB fell 4-0 to Barcelona in their UCL quarterfinal first leg.

Former Bayern boss NIko Kovac is at the wheel now and has a chance to give his Dortmund career a huge kick while also giving his side their first three-match winning streak of the season. Dortmund’s 41 points are seven back of the top four and a season outside Europe remains possible if they don’t finish strong. No better chance than this.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Venue: Allianz Arena — Munich

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+

Bayern Munich team news, focus

OUT: Alexksandar Pavlovic (illness), Kingsley Coman (ankle), Manuel Neuer (calf), Alphonso Davies (ACL), Dayot Upamecano (unspecified), Hiroki Ito (undisclosed), Tarek Buchmann (shoulder), Jamal Musiala (hamstring).

Borussia Dortmund team news, focus

OUT: Marcel Sabitzer (MCL), Nico Schlotterbeck (meniscus), Filippo Mane (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Cole Campbell (knock)

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund prediction

A split. The urgency is more there for Dortmund, as they’re licking their wounds more than a Bayern side still in their Champions League tie. Bayern boss Vincent Kompany has that much more to consider in terms of player usage, and that — along with a long injury list — maybe tips the scales late. Bayern Munich 2-2 Borussia Dortmund.