Premier League predictions, odds for Week 7 of the 2024-25 season

Prediction time is a fraught exercise when teams participating in European tournaments face tricky tasks back home in the Premier League.

Manchester City gets a solid Fulham side at the Etihad Stadium, Liverpool have to go to the always bright Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace, and neither Chelsea nor Tottenham will enjoy the task of meeting their Week 7 opponent.

Then Manchester United and Aston Villa get each other in what may be the marquee match-up of the weekend.

PST’s Very Official and Serious Predictions will be a group endeavor this year, with Joe Prince-Wright, Nicholas Mendola, and Andy Edwards chiming in across each matchweek from August to May.

Last week, we went 5 of 10 on results, with zero correct score predictions. For the season, we are 28 of 50 on results, with five correct score predictions.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool odds & prediction

Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday

Odds: Palace (+500) vs Liverpool (-200) | Draw (-200)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network — Stream online via NBC.com

Prediction: This feels like a game where Palace will start well, then Liverpool will wake up following their Champions League exploits and grab a goal at the end of the first half. They will then have to manage the atmosphere and Palace’s onslaught in the second half before they probably add a late clincher. Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool. -JPW

Arsenal vs Southampton odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Arsenal (-700) vs Southampton (+1550) | Draw (+850)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Prediction: The Gunners are obviously heavy favorites and will look to start fast, as they always do, press Southampton into making mistakes at the back and then chill out. Arsenal 3-1 Southampton. -JPW

Brentford vs Wolves odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Brentford (+100) vs Wolves (+250) | Draw (+260)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Prediction: This feels like a pretty comfortable home win. Brentford will make the most of Wolves’ defensive uncertainty. The Bees make very few mistakes of their own and are happy to wait for the right moments to press and force others into uncomfortable spots. Brentford 2-0 Wolves. -JPW

Leicester City vs Bournemouth odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Leicester (+210) vs Bournemouth (+115) | Draw (+260)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Prediction: It’s reasonable to expect fireworks at the KP, as Bournemouth have numerous threats in attack and Lewis Cook was very good in enabling forwards versus Southampton. Leicester are still looking for wins but have shown themselves capable of hanging with anyone. Leicester 2-2 Bournemouth. -NM

Manchester City vs Fulham odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Man City (-400) vs Fulham (+1050) | Draw (+550)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Prediction: The Cottagers have done a good job replacing Palhinha, and they’ll feel they can contest the middle of the park with Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne missing for City. Can Fulham fire out of the gates and get a lead at the Etihad? Maybe, but City may have been able to use their midweek trip to bounded out of its mini-funk (two draws). Man City 2-0 Fulham. -NM

West Ham vs Ipswich Town odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: West Ham (-125) vs Ipswich Town (+310) | Draw (+290)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network — Stream online via NBC.com

Prediction: This feels like a game where West Ham finally figure it out and start fast. Ipswich will be in it until the end but the Hammers just have that extra bit of quality which should make the difference. West Ham 2-1 Ipswich. -JPW

Everton vs Newcastle United odds & prediction

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Odds: Everton (+210) vs Newcastle (+120) | Draw (+260)

TV Channel/Stream: NBC — Stream online via NBC.com

Prediction: Sean Dyche and Eddie Howe know each other well, and there will be periods where both teams are on top in this one. The Magpies feel due for a breakout attacking performance, but Alexander Isak’s absence could be a game-changer.. Everton 1-1 Newcastle.-NM

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest odds & prediction

Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday

Odds: Chelsea (-210) vs Nottingham Forest (+525) | Draw (+360)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Prediction: Coming soon!

Aston Villa vs Manchester United odds & prediction

Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday

Odds: Villa (+120) vs Man Utd (+200) | Draw (+270)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network — Stream online via NBC.com

Prediction: The extra day of recovery (without traveling back from Portugal) will be a real weapon for Villa, who find themselves in the thick of the Premier League-to-Champions spin cycle for the very first time. United are there to be had on the counter at any moment, and that’s what Villa do best. Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United. -AE

Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur odds & prediction

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

Odds: Brighton (+180) vs Spurs (+120) | Draw (+300)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network — Stream online via NBC.com

Prediction: This is a good spot for Brighton, although the Pedro absence is big. The Brazilian’s only been available for 19 minutes over the last three Premier League games and the Seagulls are 0-2-1 in that stretch. Spurs have been flying, dominant in their last two PL affairs. Will their travel legs affect them? Brighton 1-2 Spurs. -NM