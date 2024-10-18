Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea go away in bids to continue their early-season Premier League title charges, the Blues visiting Liverpool in a tough-to-predict fixture at Anfield.

[ MORE: Current Premier League table — 2024-25 standings ]

There’s a lot to like about the Premier League weekend, one that will only grow in drama from the exciting Week 8 opener between Spurs and West Ham — always a feisty London derby — at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

PST’s Very Official and Serious Predictions will be a group endeavor this year, with Joe Prince-Wright, Nicholas Mendola, and Andy Edwards chiming in across each matchweek from August to May.

Premier League predictions, odds for Week 8 of the 2024-25 season

Last week, we went 7 of 10 on results, with two correct score predictions. For the season, we are 35 of 60 on results, with seven correct score predictions.

Full odds provided by our partner, BetMGM – BetMGM is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on BetMGM for the first time after clicking our links.

Tottenham vs West Ham odds & prediction

Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday

Odds: Spurs (-200) vs West Ham (+450) | Draw (+380)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network — Stream online via NBC.com

This seems like it will be an open, entertaining clash as so far this season both sides have looked suspect defensively. Expect Spurs’ extra fluidity to make the difference. Tottenham 3-1 West Ham. — JPW

Southampton vs Leicester odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Odds: Saints (+135) vs Leicester (+188) | Draw (+250)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

This has draw written all over it. Both teams know how important this is and Saints will dominate possession but struggle to break Leicester down and the Foxes will be tricky on the counter. Southampton 1-1 Leicester. — JPW

Manchester United vs Brentford odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Odds: Man Utd (-145) vs Brentford (+350) | Draw (+310)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

If Brentford can score early again, the scene inside Old Trafford will be an unpleasant one for Ten Hag. It cannot be stated enough: This is truly a nightmare matchup given the current state of affairs. Manchester United 2-2 Brentford. — AE

Mbeumo's stunner puts Brentford up v. West Ham Bryan Mbeumo scores 36 seconds into Brentford's clash with West Ham at the Gtech, making the Bees the first team in PL history to score in the opening minute of a match three games in a row.

Ipswich Town vs Everton odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Odds: Ipswich (+140) vs Everton (+188) | Draw (+240)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Could go either way, couldn’t it? Liam Delap makes anything possible and it’s not like Everton are strong enough to be more than a mild favorite away at a neutral site. In fact, they’re a mild underdog away from home. Can they score enough to secure a win? Ipswich Town 1-1 Everton — NM

Fulham vs Aston Villa odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Odds: Fulham (+140) vs Villa (+185) | Draw (+240)

TV Channel/Stream: Premier League on Peacock

The international break makes for difficult forecasting, and there’s a danger in recency bias after seeing Jimenez look as good as ever against the United States on Tuesday. So let’s offset by complimenting a fantastic group of Villa attackers. Goals for both? Sure, and perhaps even a point for the hosts as Villa balance the return from the break with an upcoming Tuesday visit from Bologna in the UEFA Champions League. But... Unai Emery’s got juice right now. Fulham 1-1 Aston Villa. — NM

Newcastle vs Brighton odds & prediction

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Odds: Newcastle (+100) vs Brighton (+250) | Draw (+275)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network — Stream online via NBC.com

Anything can happen, but will the Magpies finish? It feels certain that Brighton will find the back of the goal, and Newcastle’s a different team with the St. James’ Park crowd behind it. With Alexander Isak looking ready to play a part, the Magpies should get on the board, but can they stop the Seagulls?. Newcastle 1-1 Brighton. — NM

Isak is 'poetry in motion' for Newcastle Matt Holland, Leroy Rosenior, and Tim Sherwood take a closer look at Alexander Isak's majestic performance for Newcastle against Sheffield United, where he scored two goals in a 5-1 drubbing of the Blades.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal odds & prediction

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Sunday

Odds: Bournemouth (+380) vs Arsenal (-155) | Draw (+310)

TV Channel/Stream: NBC — Stream online via NBC.com

This feels like a game where Bournemouth will cause Arsenal problems but the resilience of the Gunners is absolutely astonishing. Expect them to get it done somehow. Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal. — JPW

Wolves vs Manchester City odds & prediction

Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday

Odds: Wolves (+800) vs City (-300) | Draw (+450)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network — Stream online via NBC.com

Gary O’Neil’s Wolves will fight but the defending just isn’t there to suitably slow Man City, even at the Molineux. Wolves 1-3 Man City. — NM

Liverpool vs Chelsea odds & prediction

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

Odds: Liverpool (-150) vs Chelsea (+360) | Draw (+320)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network — Stream online via NBC.com

A good performance by Chelsea would be great for Maresca as it would cement the Blues as top-four contenders while also putting some questions into the early-season strength of Liverpool. But the controlled AC Milan and Bologna, and appear prepared for the step up in class. This really could be something special at Anfield. Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea. — NM

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace odds & prediction

Kickoff: 3pm ET Monday

Odds: Forest (+135) vs Palace (+210) | Draw (+225)

TV Channel/Stream: USA Network — Stream online via NBC.com

This is a huge run of fixtures for Forest’s season ambitions, as Palace, Leicester, West Ham, and Newcastle are next on the list. None of them are in strong form and only the Foxes fixture is away from home. Palace, too, have a chance to collect points before the November break but it feels like it has to start here. Nervy? Forest 1-1 Palace. — NM