Riccardo Calafiori scores incredible goal for Arsenal at Manchester City - Video

  
Published September 22, 2024 12:06 PM

Riccardo Calafiori, on his first Premier League start for Arsenal, curled home a stunning effort against Manchester City to make it 1-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

WATCH MANCHESTER CITY v ARSENAL LIVE

After enduring a tough start and culpable for being out of position in the build-up to City’s early goal, Calafiori more than made up for it.

The ball was played back to the Italian international 20 yards.

He strode forward and curled the ball into the far top corner to stun City and send the Arsenal players, fans and bench wild.

What a moment. After Rodri’s injury and that amazing goal just moments after, what a change in momentum in Arsenal’s favor.