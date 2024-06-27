Spain vs Georgia: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

Red-hot Spain face minnows Georgia in Cologne on Sunday in an intriguing last 16 clash at EURO 2024.

Luis de la Fuente’s Spain were the only side to win all three games in the group stage and they dazzled and even had the chance to rest their starters in their final group stage game. Spain have been sensational in attack and Nico Williams, Lamine Yamal and Pedri have flourished underneath Alvaro Morata. Not to mention Fabian Ruiz being superb in midfield and then Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres looking sharp off the bench, Spain have become the favorites among most people to win it all.

The task for Georgia is huge, but the first-time qualifiers are having an incredible tournament in Germany and their historic 2-0 win against Portugal in their group stage finale to reach the last 16 will go down in folklore back home. Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has the quality to unlock any defense and Georges Mikautadze is the top scorer at EURO 2024 with three goals (two penalty kicks) as Georgia have become everyone’s favorite second team.

How to watch Spain vs Georgia, stream link and start time

Kick off: Sunday (June 30), 3pm ET

Stadium: Cologne Stadium, Cologne

How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

Spain team news, focus

Spain had the opportunity to rest their key players in their win against Albania, so they will likely go back to the same lineup which beat Croatia and Italy. However, Dani Olmo could find his way into the starting lineup.

Georgia team news, focus

Georgia showed how they can beat a big side against Portugal and they will follow a very similar plan. Sit deep, launch fast counters and look for Kvaratskhelia whenever they can. Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili plays for Valencia in Spain and has been superb so far at this tournament and will have to be against Spain if Georgia are going to pull off a huge upset.

Spain vs Georgia prediction

This Spanish side have so many attacking players in top form and it’s hard to see them not winning against Georgia. Expect Spain to blow Georgia away in the first half, but the minnows will at least a grab a goal. Spain 3-1 Georgia.