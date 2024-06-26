Switzerland vs Italy: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

Switzerland and Italy collide in Berlin in the EURO 2024 last 16 on Saturday, with the Swiss perhaps heading into this game as the favorites as the reigning European champs are struggling.

Murat Yakin’s side have been very solid in this tournament and almost finished as Group A winners but Niclas Fullkrug’s late equalizer meant they finished second. Still, Switzerland look very good defensively and with Yann Sommer, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schar, Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri and Breel Embolo, they have wonderful tournament experience.

Italy have not been great at EURO 2024 so far as Luciano Spalletti’s side relied on Mattia Zaccagni’s last-gasp stunner, and an inspired goalkeeping display (again) from captain Gianluigi Donnarumma, to get the draw they needed against Croatia in their group stage finale to finish as Group B runners up. Spalletti could go to a back five once again to keep things solid. Scoring goals is a big problem for this Italy side as they’ve looked dangerous from set pieces and crosses but are really lacking a cutting edge in attack with so many different combinations of attacking players used.

How to watch Switzerland vs Italy, stream link and start time

Kick off: Saturday (June 29), 12pm ET

Stadium: Olympiastadion, Berlin

How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

Switzerland team news, focus

Right back Widmer is suspended so someone is going to have to play out of position to replace him. Embolo may start up top after working his way back to fitness and he has looked sharp in short bursts so far. Xhaka will run the show in central midfield.

Italy team news, focus

Center back Ricardo Calafiori, who set up the equalizing goal against Croatia with a trademark marauding run, is suspended so a new defender will have to come in and Gianluca Mancini is expected to replace him. Zaccagni could start, while Federico Chiesa, Gianluca Scamacca and Davide Frattesi could come back into the starting lineup.

Switzerland vs Italy prediction

This feels like Switzerland will edge it. They are a stubborn side and won’t be fazed by taking on Italy. They are a total team unit and their experienced stars will relish this opportunity. Expect this inexperienced Italian side to be knocked out as they’ve failed to get going at all in this tournament. Switzerland 2-1 Italy.