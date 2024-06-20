 Skip navigation
Turkey vs Portugal: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

  
Published June 20, 2024 12:01 PM

Turkey and Portugal collide in Group F with both teams full of confidence after winning their opening games of the group stage.

[ MORE: EURO 2024 schedule | EURO 2024 squads ]

Turkey were superb in their 3-1 win against Georgia in Dortmund, scoring two screamers as young Real Madrid playmaker Arda Guler looks like the real deal. This Turkey side finished top of their qualifying group and Vincenzo Montella has a very exciting generation of players.

Portugal dragged themselves to a 2-1 comeback victory against Czechia in their opening game, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. grabbing a late winner as Francisco Conceicao was the hero in the 92nd minute. Roberto Martinez has so many attacking options to choose from and it is all about getting the balance right.

How to watch Turkey vs Portugal, stream link and start time

Kick off: Saturday (June 22), 12pm ET
Stadium: BVB Stadium, Dortmund
How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

Turkey team news, focus

Midfielders Kokcu, Guler, Calhanoglu and Yildiz will once again support center forward Yilmaz with their fine midfield play and Turkey look so dangerous in attack and commit plenty of players forward. They are a lot of fun to watch and will go at Portugal.

Portugal team news, focus

Diogo Jota, Francisco Conceicao and Pedro Neto are all pushing for starts after they did so well off the bench in the opener. Rafael Leao may be the player to miss out. Aside from that Portugal looked solid enough defensively.

Turkey vs Portugal prediction

This is going to be a fun game with plenty of chances and it feels like Portugal’s star quality will just give them the edge. Turkey 2-3 Portugal.