Who can Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Liverpool draw next in the Champions League?

  
Published January 29, 2025 06:18 PM

All four Premier League clubs in the league phase of the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League will play on, with three teams thriving and earning byes to the playoff phase.

Manchester City will have to contend with a home-and-away playoff tie to get to the playoff phase — words, right? — but Friday’s draw is somewhat limited in drama as the table tells us a lot.

So what are the paths for City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Aston Villa as they compete for a place in the 2025 UEFA Champions League final at the Allianz Arena in Munich?

Premier League teams will not meet until at least the quarterfinals, but we could see an all-Dutch and/or all-Italian playoff tie, and will definitely get one all-French playoff tie.

Who can Liverpool draw in the Champions League playoff phase?

Liverpool are the No. 1 seed, meaning they or No. 2 seed Barcelona will play either the No. 15th, 16th, 17th, or 18th league phase finisher in the Round of 16.

Monaco, Brest, Paris Saint-Germain, and Benfica are the four teams in the knockout phase playoffs that could be drawn with Barca or Liverpool.

Who can Arsenal draw in the Champions League playoff phase?

Arsenal are the No. 3 seed, meaning they or No. 4 seed Inter Milan will play either the No. 13th, 14th, 19th, or 20th league phase finisher in the Round of 16.

Juventus, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven, and AC Milan are the four teams in the knockout phase playoffs that could be drawn with Arsenal or Inter.

Who can Aston Villa draw in the Champions League playoff phase?

As the No. 8 seed from the league phase, Villa is paired with No. 7 Lille as potential Round of 16 opponents for the 9th, 10th, 23rd, and 24th league phase finisher in the Round of 16.

Club Brugge, Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, and Atalanta are the four teams in the knockout phase playoffs that could be drawn with Aston Villa or Lille.

Who can Manchester City draw in the Champions League playoff tie and playoff phase?

Man City finished 22nd in the league phase, one spot behind 21st-place Celtic. Those sides will be the unseeded teams drawn against either No. 11 Bayern Munich or No. 12 Real Madrid in the knockout phase playoffs.

Should Man City beat Bayern or Real, they will meet either No.5 Atletico Madrid or No. 6 Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 16.