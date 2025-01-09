 Skip navigation
Top News

2025 Australian Open Women’s Singles Draw

  
Published January 9, 2025 06:32 AM

Aryna Sabalenka bids to become the first woman to win three consecutive Australian Open singles titles since Martina Hingis from 1997-99.

Sabalenka, seeded first at a Slam for the first time, opens the first Grand Slam of 2025 with a first-round match against 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens.

Sabalenka has won 27 of her last 28 matches at the two hard-court Slams (Australian Open, U.S. Open).

The 26-year-old from Belarus wrestled the No. 1 ranking from Poland’s Iga Swiatek in October.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Men’s Draw

Swiatek, seeded second, was the No. 1 seed at the last 11 consecutive Slams after Ash Barty retired following the 2022 Australian Open.

Swiatek has won five French Opens and the 2022 U.S. Open. She made it past the fourth round in Australia once -- a semifinal run in 2022.

American Coco Gauff is the third seed and riding momentum into Melbourne. She changed coaches after the U.S. Open, hiring Matt Daly.

Gauff, the 2023 U.S. Open champ, then won the WTA Finals in November. She also won her last two matches against Swiatek in straight sets after losing 11 of their first 12 head-to-heads.

Gauff could play two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka in the fourth round and Sabalenka in the semifinals.

Australian Open 2025 Women's Singles Draw

