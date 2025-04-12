 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
The Masters - Round Three
Masters 2025: Third-round leaderboard, results and scores from Augusta National
Brennan Poole car.jpg
Brennan Poole, Sheldon Creed walk away from devastating crash in Bristol Xfinity race

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_longbeach_nasrtandy_250412.jpg
Long Beach domination feels ‘incredible’ for Nasr
vanthoor.jpg
‘Rexy’ wins Long Beach in GTD one-off for Vanthoor
nbc_sx_250recap_250412.jpg
Davies rises above the rest in Philly E/W Showdown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
The Masters - Round Three
Masters 2025: Third-round leaderboard, results and scores from Augusta National
Brennan Poole car.jpg
Brennan Poole, Sheldon Creed walk away from devastating crash in Bristol Xfinity race

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_longbeach_nasrtandy_250412.jpg
Long Beach domination feels ‘incredible’ for Nasr
vanthoor.jpg
‘Rexy’ wins Long Beach in GTD one-off for Vanthoor
nbc_sx_250recap_250412.jpg
Davies rises above the rest in Philly E/W Showdown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alcaraz to face Musetti in Monte Carlo Masters final

  
Published April 12, 2025 07:27 PM
Analyzing Alcaraz's comments on mental health
April 8, 2025 02:48 PM
Dan Le Batard and Co. discuss Carlos Alcaraz's recent comments about mental health in sports, breaking down how the Spanish tennis star has a different perspective by playing in an individual sport.

MONACO (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz needed six match points to put away Spanish compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Saturday and reach the final of the Monte Carlo Masters.

The third-ranked Alcaraz reached his 23rd tour-level final, where he will face Lorenzo Musetti of Italy as he bids for his first trophy in Monte Carlo.

Alcaraz was up a break in the first set but Davidovic-Fokina saved three set points to force the tiebreaker.

“He saved a lot of break points and match points,” Alcaraz said. “The most important thing is that I’m feeling great physically.”

Musetti, who’s ranked 13th, defeated Alex de Minaur 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) in their semifinal. The Italian player ousted defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Sunday’s final has been rescheduled to take place three hours earlier than initially planned because heavy rain was forecast for the evening.

It will be Alcaraz’s third consecutive clay-court final after winning the French Open and finishing with a silver medal at the Paris Olympics last year.