Iga Swiatek wins fourth French Open, fifth Grand Slam title

  
Published June 8, 2024 10:21 AM

Iga Swiatek won a third consecutive French Open and became, at age 23, the youngest woman to win four total French Open titles.

Swiatek, the world No. 1 from Poland, swept 12th seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy 6-2, 6-1 in Saturday’s final.

Paolini, a 5-foot-4, 28-year-old Italian, broke Swiatek’s second service game. Swiatek won the next 10 games.

Swiatek became the first woman to three-peat at Roland Garros since Belgian Justine Henin from 2005-07.

She is the fourth and youngest woman to win four French Open titles in the professional era (since 1968). The others were Chris Evert (seven titles), Steffi Graf (six) and Henin (four).

Adding in her 2022 U.S. Open crown, Swiatek also became the first woman to win a fifth total Grand Slam singles title since Maria Sharapova won her last at the 2014 French Open.

Swiatek is the second active woman with five Slams after seven-time major champion Venus Williams.

In 2020, Swiatek didn’t drop a set in seven matches en route to her first French Open title while ranked 54th.

The last three years, she lost one set in each tournament. This year, she saved a match point en route to the title for the first time, overcoming four-time major champion Naomi Osaka in the second round.

Paolini never made it past the second round of a major before 2024. She was ranked 71st last spring. After the French Open, she will be ranked seventh.

The French Open finishes Sunday with the men’s singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock air live coverage at 9 a.m. ET.

