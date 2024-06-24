 Skip navigation
Supreme Court
Supreme Court rejects challenge to new horse racing anti-doping rules
Tennis: French Open
After back surgery, Andy Murray is undecided on readiness for Wimbledon
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O'Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Tommy Paul outguns Lorenzo Musetti to win final at Queen’s Club

  
Published June 24, 2024 10:48 AM
Tommy Paul

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: Tommy Paul of USA lifts the trophy after winning against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the mens singles finals at The Queen’s Club on June 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Hannah Fountain - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Hannah Fountain - CameraSport/CameraSport via Getty Images

LONDON — Tommy Paul outgunned Lorenzo Musetti to win the final at the grass-court Queen’s Club, 6-1, 7-6 (8), for his third ATP title.

Paul became the first American winner of the pre-Wimbledon tournament since Sam Querrey in 2010 and joined a group of former American champions which includes John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors and Pete Sampras.

“Going through the hallways here in the locker room and the names on the wall, it’s unbelievable,” Paul said. “It was my goal always to put my name next to them.”

The 13th-ranked Paul will also overtake compatriot Taylor Fritz to become the new American No. 1.

Musetti, ranked No. 30, had won both of his previous two tour-level finals. This was the Italian’s first final on grass.

Paul looked set to run away with the match after serving for it at 5-4 in the second set. Musetti found some belated resistance to break back and force a tiebreaker, where he had a set point at 7-6.