Doncic, Irving give Mavs a 'high floor' vs. MIN
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Dallas-Minnesota series, including the Timberwolves weaknesses and how stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving can lift the Mavericks to victory.
Unpacking the ‘wide-open’ French Open for the men
Rennae Stubbs joins Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick to preview the men's side of the French Open, including why Novak Djokovic is the best player to watch and bet in the tournament.
Doncic, Irving give Mavs a ‘high floor’ vs. MIN
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Dallas-Minnesota series, including the Timberwolves weaknesses and how stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving can lift the Mavericks to victory.
No doubt Swiatek is ‘best mover’ on the court
Rennae Stubbs joins Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick to react to the 2024 French Open draws, and explain why she does not expect anyone to defeat Iga Swiatek in the first quarter of the tournament.
Orioles, Rangers favorites for late-season push
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss who the best bets for the rest of the season are at their current price, and the Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers sit atop the list.
Handicapping the 108th Indianapolis 500
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the best bets for the Indy 500, including why they like Scott Dixon to win over the favorite Scott McLaughlin.
Analyzing the French Open Men’s favorites
Bet the Edge previews the men's side of the 2024 French Open, analyzing the betting market for Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic to win the event.
Injury history impacting Sale’s Cy Young candidacy
Bet the Edge takes a look at the betting market for the Cy Young award, discussing why the lengthy injury history to Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale could impact his chances of winning the award.
Timberwolves, Celtics even match in NBA Finals
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher discuss how a potential 2024 NBA Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics would be a mostly even matchup that slightly favors the Celtics.
What to expect from Timberwolves vs. Mavericks
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick peer ahead to the Timberwolves vs. Mavericks series in the NBA Western Conference Finals, with the two sharing their differing takes on which team could advance in the playoffs.