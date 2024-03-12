 Skip navigation
Thumbnail
Facts, figures, memorable moments on the par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass
Haiden Deegan penalized second time at Birmingham for altercation with Seth Hammaker
Haiden Deegan penalized second time at Birmingham for altercation with Seth Hammaker
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 06 Boston College at Miami
College Basketball Best Bets, March 12: Miami vs Boston College in ACC Tournament

nbc_gc_rexlewis_240311.jpg
TPC lures you into playing the ‘hero’s shot’
Scheffler always able to 'figure out' his golf
Scheffler always able to ‘figure out’ his golf
nbc_gc_fieldsdiscuss_240311.jpg
Debating state of prestige, field size on PGA Tour

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Thumbnail
Facts, figures, memorable moments on the par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass
SX 2024 Rd 09 Birmingham Haiden Deegan Seth Hammaker.jpg
Haiden Deegan penalized second time at Birmingham for altercation with Seth Hammaker
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 06 Boston College at Miami
College Basketball Best Bets, March 12: Miami vs Boston College in ACC Tournament

nbc_gc_rexlewis_240311.jpg
TPC lures you into playing the ‘hero’s shot’
nbc_gc_lewislavnerv2_240311.jpg
Scheffler always able to ‘figure out’ his golf
nbc_gc_fieldsdiscuss_240311.jpg
Debating state of prestige, field size on PGA Tour

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

AimPoint helping golfers become more 'relaxed'

March 11, 2024 08:45 PM
AimPoint was designed as a method of reading and interpreting the green, allowing golfers to become more relaxed when they're on the course.
nbc_gc_rexlewis_240311.jpg
2:20
TPC lures you into playing the ‘hero’s shot’
nbc_gc_lewislavnerv2_240311.jpg
4:17
Scheffler always able to ‘figure out’ his golf
nbc_gc_fieldsdiscuss_240311.jpg
14:30
Debating state of prestige, field size on PGA Tour
nbc_gc_johnsonwagner_240311.jpg
6:32
Wagner inspects the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass
nbc_golf_sales_penske_arnoldpalmer_240311.jpg
1:32
HLs: Best shots from Arnold Palmer Invitational
nbc_golf_gc_theplayers_240310.jpg
3:49
‘Demands’ of The Players make it a premier event
nbc_golf_gc_scottiewinsreactions_240310.jpg
6:40
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
nbc_golf_gc_arnoldpalmerhl_240310.jpg
4:08
Highlights: Scheffler demolishes field at Bay Hill
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_240309.jpg
2:56
How McIlroy rebounded for third-round 68 at API
nbc_golf_gc_wyndamclarktouch_240309.jpg
5:46
Why Clark wasn’t penalized on 18th hole at API
