Cousins embracing unknown with Falcons amid change
Kirk Cousins unpacks his emotions since Michael Penix Jr. was drafted, what he heard from the Vikings before leaving, why he thinks Atlanta has a chance to win a lot of games, and why he thinks everything will work out.
Will Zeke, Dak withstand Cowboys’ full schedule?
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison talk about the questions surrounding the Dallas Cowboys and whether Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott will stay in the starting lineup throughout the full schedule.
Who has a favorable early season NFL schedule?
With the 2024 NFL schedule released, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss what the early season looks like for the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.
Ravens, Bills, Jaguars have tough early matchups
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison analyze the schedules for Baltimore, Buffalo, and Jacksonville, and explain why all three teams will be tested out of the gate.
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to the opening games for the Bears, Commanders, Patriots, Falcons, Vikings and Broncos and weigh in on the likelihood of rookie QBs starting.
Unpacking top Week 1 matchups to watch
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which games theyre most excited about, including Rams-Lions, Steelers-Falcons, Jags-Dolphins and more.
Giants to be featured on new offseason hard Knocks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on what they think the offseason edition of Hard Knocks will entail, given the Giants will be under the microscope this summer.
Biggest reunions to watch in 2024 NFL schedule
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through when Kirk Cousins plays in Minnesota, Russell Wilson heads to Denver, Sean Payton returns to New Orleans and Saquon Barkley travels to New York.
Deep dive into the 2024 SNF schedule
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down games they're most looking forward to on Sunday Night Football, from the Packers-Eagles in Brazil exclusively on Peacock to Caleb Williams vs. C.J. Stroud in Week 2.
How will Texans ‘answer the challenge’ in 2024?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate how the Texans will hold up under pressure this season, with C.J. Stroud rising, the AFC South becoming more competitive and more.
Bills slated for high-profile five-game stretch
Mike Florio and Chris Simms zero in on the Week 2-6 stretch for the Bills that includes the Dolphins, Jags, Ravens and Jets in primetime.
Jets to face seven standalone games in 11 weeks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how strong the Jets will be in 2024, given Aaron Rodgers' recovery and their schedule, which features several short-week turnarounds early in the season.