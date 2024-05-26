 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Charles Schwab Challenge - Final Round
Davis Riley cruises past Scottie Scheffler to win Charles Schwab Challenge
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indy 500 live blog: Dixon leads with 50 to go; Larson speeds in pits; Herta, Ericsson crash; Honda woes
107th Giro d'Italia 2024 - Stage 21
Tadej Pogacar wins Giro d’Italia by historic margin, now eyes rare Tour de France double

Top Clips

nbc_indy_andretti_240526.jpg
Andretti backs into wall on Lap 114 of Indy 500
nbc_golf_gc_playerpositioning_240526.jpg
Now a crucial time for Tour players in FedEx Cup
nbc_golf_gc_davisrileyintv_240526.jpg
Riley able to ‘stay patient’ in win at Colonial

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Charles Schwab Challenge - Final Round
Davis Riley cruises past Scottie Scheffler to win Charles Schwab Challenge
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indy 500 live blog: Dixon leads with 50 to go; Larson speeds in pits; Herta, Ericsson crash; Honda woes
107th Giro d'Italia 2024 - Stage 21
Tadej Pogacar wins Giro d’Italia by historic margin, now eyes rare Tour de France double

Top Clips

nbc_indy_andretti_240526.jpg
Andretti backs into wall on Lap 114 of Indy 500
nbc_golf_gc_playerpositioning_240526.jpg
Now a crucial time for Tour players in FedEx Cup
nbc_golf_gc_davisrileyintv_240526.jpg
Riley able to ‘stay patient’ in win at Colonial

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Scheffler 'proud' of fight at Colonial

May 26, 2024 06:27 PM
Scottie Scheffler discusses his performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, including why he wasn't able to catch up with Davis Riley and how it was difficult to play in wake of Grayson Murray's passing.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_davisrileyintv_240526.jpg
1:24
Riley able to ‘stay patient’ in win at Colonial
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_graysonmurrayfamily_240526.jpg
2:36
Murray’s family puts out statement on his death
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_webbsimpsonintv_240525.jpg
4:02
Simpson reflects on impact Murray had on his life
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewisreportandreaxs_240525.jpg
8:03
Remembering the life and legacy of Grayson Murray
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_monohanintvonmurray_240525.jpg
7:47
Monahan addresses death of PGA Tour player Murray
Now Playing
nbc_golf_graysonmurraypassing_240525.jpg
4:25
Two-time PGA Tour winner Murray dies at age 30
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerreax_240524.jpg
3:08
Scheffler is making difficult shots ‘look benign’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerhls_240523.jpg
4:26
Highlights: Scheffler struggles in Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_finauputting_240523.jpg
2:29
Wagner explains Finau’s putting tweaks
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerdeskreacs_240523.jpg
1:54
Scheffler’s 2-over Schwab Round 1 ‘just a bad day’
Now Playing