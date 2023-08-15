Skip navigation
U.S. Amateur providing surprising storylines
August 15, 2023 04:46 PM
Brentley Romine talks about the relative unknowns making a splash at the U.S. Amateur and other storylines at Cherry Hills as well as offering a Walker Cup squad update.
