Finau's best shots from Rd. 2 of Mexico Open
Look back on defending champion Tony Finau's highlights from Round 2 of the Mexico Open.
Highlights: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 2
Check out the best shots and moments from the second day of action in the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Look back on defending champion Tony Finau's highlights from Round 2 of the Mexico Open.
Ortiz: ‘Hard work is paying off’ at Mexico Open
Alvaro Ortiz credits his ball striking after carding a bogey-free 64 in the second round of the Mexico Open and shares his optimism entering the weekend with home support behind him.
Ortiz progressing after strong Mexico Open Round 2
Golf Central reacts to Alvaro Ortiz impressively jumping into the co-leader position during Round 2 of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta and the pressure of winning your home country's national open.
ARA providing resources to rising golfers
Learn more about what Alto Rendimiento Azteca (ARA) does to provide resources to up-and-coming Latin American golfers so they can play at an elite level.
van Rooyen shows off iron play in Mexico
Erik van Rooyen talks about his impressive track record in Mexico after taking sole lead of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta on the first day.
van Rooyen’s best shots from Rd. 1 of Mexico Open
Look back on Erik van Rooyen's highlights from Round 1 of the Mexico Open, where he finished atop the leaderboard at 8 under.
Highlights: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 1
Check out the best shots and moments from the first day of action at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Inside Mexico Open at Vidanta’s impact
Learn more about the significance of the Mexico Open at Vidanta to the region of Vallarta and its people.
Del Solar building on recent success at Vidanta
Cristobal Del Solar speaks with Golf Central’s Damon Hack about his score of 65 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, just two weeks after putting up a 57 at the Astara Golf Championship.
Analyzing Morikawa’s golf swing
Brandel Chamblee breaks down Collin Morikawa's iron swing noting Morikawa's slow and controlled takeaway.