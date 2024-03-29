Smith given new life in SX after battling injuries

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_gcpodsahithidea_240327.jpg
Sahith Theegala prepping for nervy first pitch at Astros game: ‘I will not put it in the dirt’
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_clarksegment_240317.jpg
Clark (7 back) ‘not at my best’ after back injury
SX 2024 Rd 11 Seattle 450 start.JPG
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 12 in St Louis: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mastersgreenjackethistory_240329.jpg
The history behind the Masters green jacket
nbc_smx_30board_240329.jpg
Webb, Sexton close gap after ‘battle for the ages’
nbc_smx_fowlerfact_240329.jpg
Webb’s start in Seattle makes win more impressive

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_gcpodsahithidea_240327.jpg
Sahith Theegala prepping for nervy first pitch at Astros game: ‘I will not put it in the dirt’
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_clarksegment_240317.jpg
Clark (7 back) ‘not at my best’ after back injury
SX 2024 Rd 11 Seattle 450 start.JPG
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 12 in St Louis: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mastersgreenjackethistory_240329.jpg
The history behind the Masters green jacket
nbc_smx_30board_240329.jpg
Webb, Sexton close gap after ‘battle for the ages’
nbc_smx_fowlerfact_240329.jpg
Webb’s start in Seattle makes win more impressive

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Smith given new life in SX after battling injuries

March 29, 2024 12:12 PM
Jordon Smith has battled through multiple injuries throughout his Supercross career, and he reflects on the journey to Yamaha Star Racing and returning to a championship level.