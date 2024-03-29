Skip navigation
Smith given new life in SX after battling injuries
March 29, 2024 12:12 PM
Jordon Smith has battled through multiple injuries throughout his Supercross career, and he reflects on the journey to Yamaha Star Racing and returning to a championship level.
