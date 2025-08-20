What NASCAR says about what’s on 2026 schedule, what’s not and what could be in 2027

NASCAR executives Ben Kennedy and Jusan Hamilton met with the media Wednesday afternoon to discuss the 2026 schedule for the Cup, O’Reilly Auto Parts and Craftsman Truck Series, why changes were made and what isn’t on the schedule.

Here is what they had to say:

The schedule says Round of 16, Round of 8, etc., kind of the same playoff system that you currently have. Is that a confirmation that the playoff system won’t change for next year?

BEN KENNEDY: “It’s not yet. I know the playoff committee has had a number of meetings over the past several months on different formats that we could look at, and they’ve run a handful of simulations on just various formats, collected some fan feedback.

“I know there are conversations as (recently) as a couple days ago on what the future of the playoff format looks like. Nothing to announce today. What I would say, though, is we want to make sure that we take the time to do it right, that we collect as much information as we can, and hopefully whatever this new format is, if there is a new format, it’s something that will last a long time.

“We want to be thoughtful and diligent about it, make sure we make the right decisions and moves and give both our fans and our competitors something that they can be really proud of going forward. More to come on that in the future.”

With the All-Star Race moving to Dover, a track that doesn’t have lights, will that be a day event or will lights be brought it to run it at night?

BEN KENNEDY: “More than likely, it will be a day race at Dover. We worked with Speedway Motorsports on the shift there. Part of it was taking into consideration whether moving them into May felt like it was a better time of year from at least a heat perspective, and we considered a handful of other tracks as well. We felt like that one was the best. A number of considerations just as we think about each one of these moves, and Dover was the best option that we had for ’26.”

Could there ever be an All-Star Race that includes not only Cup drivers but NASCAR drivers from the other national series?

BEN KENNEDY: “I think anything is on the table. For now, we’re focused on the Cup Series. Having our biggest names and our biggest stars compete in All-Star weekend, we feel like it’s been important.

“We’ve seen this at North Wilkesboro for the past few years having companion events with it, and to have O’Reilly and the Craftsman Truck Series on the same weekend in Dover gives us the ability to highlight all three series.

“As it relates to other drivers coming and competing in those series, we haven’t necessarily gotten to that bridge yet, but I would never put anything out of consideration.”

Portland is off the schedule in 2026 for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, is that something you’re trying to change for 2027?

BEN KENNEDY: “We’d love to be in the Pacific Northwest at some point. I think we’ve said this a couple times: We’re always looking at new markets we could go and explore in the future, and the Pacific Northwest has always been high on our list. Whether that’s the Seattle area, the Portland region, or I would even toss Colorado, even though it’s not on the West Coast, Colorado is another market that we would like to go and explore in the future.”

What continues to be the roadblock for a NASCAR race back in Montreal?

BEN KENNEDY: “We’d love to be both north of the border and south of the border in the future and potentially beyond that at some point. We’ve had a handful of conversations with a few groups north of the border interested in a national series race. We haven’t been able to deliver that yet.

“But I would say that is something at that we’re taking a look at as we think about 2027 and beyond. We have some good relationships up there. I think the good news is we have experience bringing both our O’Reilly Series and our Craftsman Truck Series north of the border with a handful of promoters. Nothing to report today, obviously, but something that is high on our consideration set for ’27.”

What needs to be done to get Chicagoland Speedway ready for next July and its first NASCAR Cup weekend since 2019?

BEN KENNEDY: “I think the good news is it’s relatively race ready, so we’ll probably have to replace some of the SAFER foam. We’ll probably have to put a fresh coat of paint on it, clean up some of the grandstands, renovate some of the suite areas. There’s some parking areas that need to be repaved. We’re going to have a long list of improvements that we’ll need to make to the facility, and we’ll make that well in advance of the time that we come there in July.”

How did the Trucks end up as a part of the St. Pete Grand Prix street course race on the same weekend as the Indy Car Series?

JUSAN HAMILTON: “Obviously we’ve been doing more street course racing on our end. It’s a great opportunity to work with our partners at Green Savoree who promote that event and bring the Truck Series to a market that we’re not currently in. I mentioned how big the Tampa St. Pete market is as far as fan interest on the NASCAR side.

“Also with our partners at Fox, Fox obviously broadcasts both the Craftsman Truck Series for the full year and the IndyCar Series as well. There’s a lot of collaboration that takes place anytime we link together on joint events like that. It’s also another opportunity for us to learn and grow with street course racing, as I mentioned.”

Could there be more NASCAR/IndyCar weekends in the future?

BEN KENNEDY: “Yeah, potentially. We’re going to collaborate with them on the St. Pete race next year, and the good news is we have such a good relationship with Doug (Boles), with Bud (Denker), with Roger Penske), the entire team over at IndyCar, and there are a lot of synergies as well, with them having Fox as a broadcast partner, we have Fox for the first part of our season. There are a lot of natural opportunities for us to work closer together, in particular on some of those races in the season.

“Something that we’ll continue to explore with them. I think St. Pete next year will be a good kind of case study for us. We’ve had examples of it, of racing at Indianapolis in the past, and even though we didn’t have as big of a presence there, IndyCar going to Iowa for a number of years, they came and raced at Richmond for a handful of years as well.

“Really important for us to continue to have the relationship. I wouldn’t be surprised if there were more opportunities for us to work closer together with them.”