Daytona weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup and Xfinity

The World Center of Racing will welcome the Xfinity and Cup Series this weekend for consecutive nights of NASCAR racing at Daytona International Speedway.

After Xfinity and Cup qualifying Friday afternoon, the 2.5-mile superspeedway will play host to a 100-lap Xfinity race at 7:30 p.m. ET. Ryan Truex is the defending race winner but isn’t entered in the 39-driver field.

Saturday’s Cup race is the 2026 regular-season finale and will set the 16-driver field for the playoffs. Defending winner Harrison Burton won’t be in the field (but will be racing Friday in the Xfinity race).

Daytona International Speedway weekend schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 22

Garage open

Noon - 11:45 p.m. — Xfinity Series

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

3 - 4:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

5:05 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (100 laps, 250 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 30, Stage 2 at Lap 60; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Aug. 23

Garage open

4:30 - 11:45 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

7:30 p.m. — Cup race (160 laps, 400 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 35, Stage 2 at Lap 95; NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms with a high of 89 degrees and winds from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph and a 60% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 81 degrees with a 55% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with a high of 87 degrees and a 40% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 81 degrees with a 45% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.