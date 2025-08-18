Daytona to determine final 2 NASCAR Cup playoff spots

After what Tyler Reddick described as a “worst-case scenario” at Richmond, he faces the prospect of failing to make the playoffs a year after he won the regular season crown.

Reddick finished 34th at Richmond. Paired with Austin Dillon’s win moving him into the playoffs, Reddick is only 29 points above the cutline. Alex Bowman holds that final playoff spot.

Should there be a new winner in Saturday night’s race at Daytona and Bowman outscores Reddick by 29 points, Reddick would miss the playoffs.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET Saturday from Daytona on NBC and Peacock.

There are seven drivers outside a playoff spot who have won at Daytona previously in Cup. They are:

Chris Buescher (won August 2023 race)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (won 2023 Daytona 500 and July 2017 race)

Michael McDowell (won 2021 Daytona 500)

Justin Haley (won July 2019 race)

Erik Jones (won July 2018 race)

Brad Keselowski (won July 2016 race)

Kyle Busch (won July 2008 race)

Here is a look at the playoff standings heading into Daytona (drivers in yellow have clinched a playoff spot):

Xfinity Series

The series is back in action Friday at Daytona after having the weekend off. Three races remain in the regular season.

Eight drivers have secured playoff spots with wins. Harrison Burton holds the final playoff spot. He has a 30-point lead on Jeb Burton and a 38-point lead on Ryan Sieg.

Here is a look at the Xfinity playoff standings:

Craftsman Truck Series

The playoff field is set. The playoffs begin Aug. 30 at Darlington Raceway. Corey Heim won the regular season championship.

Here is a look at the playoff standings: