Daytona to determine final 2 NASCAR Cup playoff spots

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals
Cardinals at Marlins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 18
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings
WNBA Preview: Lynx vs. Liberty rematch, Wings’ late playoff push headline week ahead
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals
Mariners at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 18

Top Clips

nbc_dps_shoheiohtani_250818.jpg
Ohtani on track for fourth MVP in five seasons
nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals
Cardinals at Marlins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 18
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings
WNBA Preview: Lynx vs. Liberty rematch, Wings’ late playoff push headline week ahead
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals
Mariners at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 18

Top Clips

nbc_dps_shoheiohtani_250818.jpg
Ohtani on track for fourth MVP in five seasons
nbc_pft_stafford_250818.jpg
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
nbc_pft_defendingafcchamps_250818.jpg
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Daytona to determine final 2 NASCAR Cup playoff spots

  
Published August 18, 2025 10:51 AM

After what Tyler Reddick described as a “worst-case scenario” at Richmond, he faces the prospect of failing to make the playoffs a year after he won the regular season crown.

Reddick finished 34th at Richmond. Paired with Austin Dillon’s win moving him into the playoffs, Reddick is only 29 points above the cutline. Alex Bowman holds that final playoff spot.

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
‘Worst-case scenario’ puts Tyler Reddick’s playoff hopes in jeopardy
Tyler Reddick finished 34th after his car was damaged in an incident at Richmond.

Should there be a new winner in Saturday night’s race at Daytona and Bowman outscores Reddick by 29 points, Reddick would miss the playoffs.

Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET Saturday from Daytona on NBC and Peacock.

There are seven drivers outside a playoff spot who have won at Daytona previously in Cup. They are:

Chris Buescher (won August 2023 race)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (won 2023 Daytona 500 and July 2017 race)

Michael McDowell (won 2021 Daytona 500)

Justin Haley (won July 2019 race)

Erik Jones (won July 2018 race)

Brad Keselowski (won July 2016 race)

Kyle Busch (won July 2008 race)

Here is a look at the playoff standings heading into Daytona (drivers in yellow have clinched a playoff spot):

A Cup playoff standings b4 Daytona II.jpg

Xfinity Series

The series is back in action Friday at Daytona after having the weekend off. Three races remain in the regular season.

Eight drivers have secured playoff spots with wins. Harrison Burton holds the final playoff spot. He has a 30-point lead on Jeb Burton and a 38-point lead on Ryan Sieg.

Here is a look at the Xfinity playoff standings:

A Xfinity playoff standings after Watkins Glen.jpg

Craftsman Truck Series

The playoff field is set. The playoffs begin Aug. 30 at Darlington Raceway. Corey Heim won the regular season championship.

Here is a look at the playoff standings:

A Truck playoff standings before round 1.jpg