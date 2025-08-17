‘Worst-case scenario’ puts Tyler Reddick’s playoff hopes in jeopardy

RICHMOND, Va. — Tyler Reddick was on his way to securing a playoff spot Saturday night at Richmond Raceway but after an accident and Austin Dillon’s win, it remains possible that Reddick could be eliminated from title contention next weekend at Daytona.

“It’s pretty much worst-case scenario,” Reddick said after his 34th-place finish. “We can thank Daniel Suarez for that.”

Dillon’s victory made him the 14th driver to secure a playoff spot with a win this season.

The final two playoff spots will be set next weekend at Daytona. Reddick will go there 29 points ahead of Alex Bowman, who holds the final playoff spot.

If there is a new winner and Bowman outscores Reddick by 29 points then Reddick — who won the regular season title last year — would not make the playoffs.

That scenario didn’t seem possible for part of Saturday night.

Reddick led about a quarter of the first 160 laps but his race changed on Lap 182. Daniel Suarez ran into the back of Ty Gibbs and that contact sent Gibbs’ car up the track into Reddick’s car. Reddick spun from the impact and hit the SAFER barrier.

“(Suarez) moved (Gibbs),” Reddick said. “(Suarez) was frustrated. Whatever it was, (Gibbs) got in his way, was racing him and he moved him and it spun me out.”

As for the damage, Reddick said: “Went from a car that was one of the fastest on the track to one of the slowest.”

Suarez explained what happened in the incident.

“I feel bad for (Reddick), I think it was,” Suarez said after his seventh-place finish. “It really wasn’t intentional. The last thing I wanted (was) to crash him for no reason. (Gibbs) already had older tires and at that point it’s a two- or three-second difference.

“When (Gibbs) went to the bottom, he just slowed down way more than what I anticipated. I bumped him a little bit to get some room but it was maybe too hard of a bump for the tires that he had and he got a wiggle and then he ended up spinning out (Reddick), which wasn’t intentional. I feel bad for that. Bad situation there. Just trying to make as much time as possible.”

