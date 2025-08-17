Results, points after Richmond Raceway as Austin Dillon wins again on the short track
Austin Dillon ended a 37-race winless streak with his second consecutive victory at Richmond Raceway.
With his sixth career victory in the No. 3 Chevrolet, the Richard Childress Racing driver became the 14th race winner to lock into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
The win was the first top five of the season for Dillon, whose previous best finish wsa a seventh at Texas Motor Speedway in may.
Richmond becomes the second track with multiple wins for Dillon, who also has two victories at Daytona International Speedway. Aside from winning the 2018 Daytona 500 season opener, five of his six Cup wins have come after entering a race below the playoff cutline.
It’s the first victory this season for RCR and its 118th in NASCAR’s premier series.
Alex Bowman finished second, and Ryan Blaney took third (his first top five at Richmond).
William Byron clinched the regular-season points championship with a 12th-place finish.
In the points standings, Tyler Reddick (plus-89 points) and Alex Bowman (plus-60 over Chris Buescher) are in the final two provisional playoff spots entering the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway.
Here’s the finishing order at Richmond Raceway:
1. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
2. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
3. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
4. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
5. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
6. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
7. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
8. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford
9. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
10. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
11. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford
12. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
13. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota
14. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet
15. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet
16. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
17. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet
18. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
19. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
20. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet
21. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
22. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet
23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
24. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford
25. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford
26. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota
27. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford
28. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
29. Corey Heim, No. 67 Toyota
30. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
31. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota
32. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford
33. Jesse Love, No. 33 Chevrolet
34. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
35. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford
36. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
37. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet
38. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet