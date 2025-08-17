Results, points after Richmond Raceway as Austin Dillon wins again on the short track

Austin Dillon ended a 37-race winless streak with his second consecutive victory at Richmond Raceway.

With his sixth career victory in the No. 3 Chevrolet, the Richard Childress Racing driver became the 14th race winner to lock into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

The win was the first top five of the season for Dillon, whose previous best finish wsa a seventh at Texas Motor Speedway in may.

Richmond becomes the second track with multiple wins for Dillon, who also has two victories at Daytona International Speedway. Aside from winning the 2018 Daytona 500 season opener, five of his six Cup wins have come after entering a race below the playoff cutline.

It’s the first victory this season for RCR and its 118th in NASCAR’s premier series.

Alex Bowman finished second, and Ryan Blaney took third (his first top five at Richmond).



William Byron clinched the regular-season points championship with a 12th-place finish.

In the points standings, Tyler Reddick (plus-89 points) and Alex Bowman (plus-60 over Chris Buescher) are in the final two provisional playoff spots entering the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

Here’s the finishing order at Richmond Raceway:

1. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

2. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

3. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

4. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

5. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

6. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

7. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

8. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford

9. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

10. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

11. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford

12. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

13. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota

14. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet

15. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

16. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

17. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet

18. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

19. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

20. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet

21. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

22. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

24. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford

25. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford

26. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

27. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford

28. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

29. Corey Heim, No. 67 Toyota

30. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

31. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota

32. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford

33. Jesse Love, No. 33 Chevrolet

34. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

35. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford

36. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

37. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet

38. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet