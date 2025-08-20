Patrick: Richardson's talent 'only goes so far'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 SEC Football Betting: Contenders, Playoff odds, team overview, players to watch, and win totals
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Missouri State and Delaware are making a historic, risky leap to FBS amid college sports upheaval
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pick Six: Boise State primed to make another run at Group of Five’s auto bid for CFP
Top Clips
Be ‘skeptical’ of Chubb if Mixon starts on PUP
Charbonnet earning ‘timeshare’ in Seahawks offense
Achane’s calf issue makes Wright fantasy relevant
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 SEC Football Betting: Contenders, Playoff odds, team overview, players to watch, and win totals
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Missouri State and Delaware are making a historic, risky leap to FBS amid college sports upheaval
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pick Six: Boise State primed to make another run at Group of Five’s auto bid for CFP
Top Clips
Be ‘skeptical’ of Chubb if Mixon starts on PUP
Charbonnet earning ‘timeshare’ in Seahawks offense
Achane’s calf issue makes Wright fantasy relevant
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Patrick: Richardson's talent 'only goes so far'
August 20, 2025 01:30 PM
Dan Patrick breaks down his views on why the Anthony Richardson experience hasn't taken off in Indianapolis.
Related Videos
10:59
Tucker: Browns are most interesting team in NFL
11:38
Prior: Bartman incident shows ‘beauty of baseball’
15:46
Credit Colts for admitting ‘miss’ with Richardson
13:39
Daniel: Pressure is off Richardson as Colts’ QB2
14:00
Way breaks down ‘America’s Team’ documentary
02:42
‘Nobody needs’ Burrow to be a hero in preseason
14:06
Browns’ QB depth chart remains ‘fascinating’
03:14
Who has the worst uniforms in the NFL?
08:59
NCAA’s punishment on Michigan ‘a velvet hammer’
17:36
McCoy shares preseason’s importance, surprise team
05:29
Sanders, Dart putting pressure on Browns, Giants
10:17
Dellenger: Penalties over $30 million for Michigan
02:56
Ohtani on track for fourth MVP in five seasons
13:54
McCourty advises Hunter to ‘focus on one position’
16:43
Brees: Saints embody city of New Orleans
03:20
The Dan Patrick Show crew tries smelling salts
15:27
Tucker: ‘Can’t look score or scheme’ in preseason
15:23
Florio discusses NFL, ESPN deal and Parsons
09:20
Notre Dame ‘one of the surer things’ in 2025
15:46
Sharpe: I didn’t play football for HOF accolades
17:42
Texans, Pats, Jets are Simms’ 2025 surprise teams
03:01
Schwarber should be recognized as MVP candidate
06:34
Texas ‘pumped’ about potential of Manning in 2025
15:35
‘Trust is wearing thin’ with Parsons, Cowboys
06:52
Musburger’s HOF induction ‘completely unexpected’
06:57
What makes the Parsons situation different
18:32
What’s the ‘magic number’ for McLaurin?
04:21
Patrick: Washington Commanders ‘need’ McLaurin
10:49
Herbert: ‘Everyone loves to play’ for Harbaugh
14:09
Rivers ‘excited’ for Chargers, Herbert in 2025
Latest Clips
01:18
Be ‘skeptical’ of Chubb if Mixon starts on PUP
01:14
Charbonnet earning ‘timeshare’ in Seahawks offense
01:10
Achane’s calf issue makes Wright fantasy relevant
01:32
Rangers skipping deGrom’s next start is ‘ominous’
06:23
Bet on Lawrence to have over 3,700.5 passing yards
01:23
Pirates’ Chandler to begin MLB career in bullpen
01:19
Unpacking good and bad from Miller’s return
05:37
Look for Ridley to have huge season alongside Ward
01:19
Will Texans, Jaguars or Titans win AFC South?
03:04
Bet on McCarthy, Walker, Hall season-long unders
04:55
Draft Egbuka in fantasy after McMillan’s injury
03:26
Richardson’s benching ‘awful’ for dynasty value
01:56
Props more attractive than spread in Wings-Sparks
02:22
Is Alcaraz or Sinner the better U.S. Open bet?
05:41
Target RBs McCaffrey, Irving season-long prop bets
01:55
Iowa State-Kansas State ‘sets the tempo’ in Big 12
10:19
‘No margin for error’ as GTD takes over VIR
08:23
Take Warren, Prescott, Williams to have big years
09:55
Fareed’s Top 5 moments on Chris Simms Unbuttoned
02:37
Which team is most likely to end playoff drought?
08:31
Pearsall primed for big season with Aiyuk injured
02:25
Highlights: Liberty, Ionescu top Lynx in thriller
04:21
Stafford turning the corner from back injury
05:26
Browns ‘retooling on the run’ with Flacco starting
06:39
From coach to hero, how Phenix saved Apalachee
10:51
Rolapp wants PGA Tour to be aggressive meritocracy
06:55
Scheffler: Winning POY would be ‘very special’
06:36
Fleetwood ‘due to win’ on the PGA Tour
10:58
Unpacking changes Rolapp wants for PGA Tour
13:09
Jones starting helps Colts ‘feel comfortable’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue