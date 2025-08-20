 Skip navigation
TOUR Championship 2025 - Previews
Wheels in motion: ‘Significant change’ the goal as new PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp takes charge
Victor Olofsson
Avalanche add depth at forward by signing Victor Olofsson to a 1-year deal
Kei Nishikori
Kei Nishikori will miss the U.S. Open because of a back injury

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_ricky_pearsall_250820.jpg
Pearsall primed for big season with Aiyuk injured
nbc_wnba_topplaysv2_250820.jpg
Highlights: Liberty, Ionescu top Lynx in thriller
nbc_csu_mattstafford_250820.jpg
Stafford turning the corner from back injury

nbc_ffhh_ricky_pearsall_250820.jpg
Pearsall primed for big season with Aiyuk injured
nbc_wnba_topplaysv2_250820.jpg
Highlights: Liberty, Ionescu top Lynx in thriller
nbc_csu_mattstafford_250820.jpg
Stafford turning the corner from back injury

Browns 'retooling on the run' with Flacco starting

August 20, 2025 12:51 PM
With Joe Flacco getting tabbed as the Browns' starting QB, Chris Simms believes Cleveland is retooling "on the run" with expectations that the team will keep four QBs on the roster.

nbc_ffhh_ricky_pearsall_250820.jpg
08:31
Pearsall primed for big season with Aiyuk injured
nbc_csu_mattstafford_250820.jpg
04:21
Stafford turning the corner from back injury
nbc_csu_danieljones_250820.jpg
13:09
Jones starting helps Colts ‘feel comfortable’
nbc_pft_danieljonestarterv3_250820.jpg
09:11
Jones’ consistency gives him edge over Richardson
j_herbert.jpg
02:17
Take a game-by-game approach when betting Chargers
nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
04:52
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
05:34
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense
winston.jpg
05:10
Could Giants trade Winston or Wilson?
nbc_pft_vikings_trade_wr_250820.jpg
05:54
Vikings reportedly exploring trade options at WR
nbc_pft_afc_east_predictions_250820.jpg
10:26
Predicting 2025 division finishes: AFC East
nbc_pft_cam_hawyard_hold_250820.jpg
07:47
Heyward’s hold-in ends without a new deal
nbc_pft_cam_aaron_preseason_250820.jpg
10:28
Heyward, Rodgers clear air about prior comments
nbc_pft_coltsrevolvingdoorqb_25082015.jpg
10:28
Inside Colts’ ‘revolving door’ at QB since 2019
nbc_pft_coltsdysfunction_250820.jpg
01:59
Starting Jones shows Colts aren’t dysfunctional
nbc_pft_richardsonbackup_250820.jpg
08:45
How Richardson should approach being a backup QB
nbc_pft_smellingsalts_250820.jpg
12:24
Smelling salts shouldn’t be used after concussions
nbc_ffhh_bengalsv2_250819.jpg
02:31
Bengals’ offense will be a weekly ‘fantasy fiesta’
nbc_ffhh_superflex_250818.jpg
08:32
Inside Berry’s superflex QB tiers, draft tactics
nbc_ffhh_commandersv2_250819.jpg
02:27
Croskey-Merritt’s ‘rising up’ fantasy draft boards
nbc_ffhh_jones_250819.jpg
02:46
Warren, Downs are ‘big winners’ with Jones at QB
nbc_ffhh_hill_250819.jpg
02:10
Dolphins’ Hill in fantasy ‘no man’s land’
nbc_ffhh_last_call_250819.jpg
01:53
Most receiving TDs bets: Collins, London, Evans
nbc_ffhh_browns_joe_250819.jpg
01:37
Flacco boosts outlooks for Browns’ fantasy pieces
nbc_ffhh_berryranks_parttwo_250819.jpg
07:37
Consider QB, TE in third rounds over uncertain RBs
nbc_pftpm_coltsjonesnews_250819.jpg
04:59
Colts name Jones as starting QB over Richardson
nbc_ffhh_berry_ranks_250819.jpg
04:48
Berry prefers Kittle, McBride at cost over Bowers
berrry_cmc_new.jpg
02:49
CMC is an ‘incredible value’ in late first round
nbc_ffhh_first_round_250819.jpg
08:29
Finding RB, WR value in early rounds of drafts
nbc_pft_burrowmissionv3_250819.jpg
09:18
Simms: Burrow is ‘on a mission’ entering 2025
nbc_roto_preseasontakeaways_250819.jpg
01:59
Commanders’ offense looking dangerous in preseason

nbc_wnba_topplaysv2_250820.jpg
02:25
Highlights: Liberty, Ionescu top Lynx in thriller
nbc_golf_apalacheehighschool_250820.jpg
06:39
From coach to hero, how Phenix saved Apalachee
nbc_golf_brianrolapp_250820.jpg
10:51
Rolapp wants PGA Tour to be aggressive meritocracy
nbc_golf_tlewscottie_250820.jpg
06:55
Scheffler: Winning POY would be ‘very special’
nbc_golf_ewenmurray_250820.jpg
06:36
Fleetwood ‘due to win’ on the PGA Tour
nbc_golf_rexandtoddreax_250820.jpg
10:58
Unpacking changes Rolapp wants for PGA Tour
nbc_dps_rosstucker_250820.jpg
10:59
Tucker: Browns are most interesting team in NFL
nbc_dps_markprior_250820.jpg
11:38
Prior: Bartman incident shows ‘beauty of baseball’
nbc_pl_evertonundertheskin_250820.jpg
12:11
Premier League: Under the Skin - Everton
AR.jpg
15:46
Credit Colts for admitting ‘miss’ with Richardson
nbc_roto_floridafutures_250820.jpg
01:46
Florida will get better CFP odds after tough games
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamp_250820.jpg
01:13
Scheffler returns to East Lake to defend title
nbc_golf_paulazingerspeech_250819.jpg
22:58
Azinger wants to give families a ‘hand up’
nbc_roto_commandersrbs_v4_250819.jpg
01:25
Could Croskey-Merritt unseat Robinson Jr.?
nbc_golf_masonhowell_250819.jpg
07:09
Howell reflects on ‘incredible week’ at US Amateur
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250819.jpg
14:39
McIlroy ‘didn’t hate’ Tour Champ. starting strokes
jett_unadilla.jpg
10:12
Pro Motocross 2025: Unadilla biggest moments
ussoccerthumbnailchristian.jpg
12:58
Twellman: USMNT suffering from identity crisis
nbc_dls_davidsimpson_250819.jpg
12:19
Marlins got ‘backed into a corner’ at deadline
nbc_dls_joeflacco_250819.jpg
04:43
Flacco shouldn’t be ‘written off’ as CLE starter
nbc_golf_pgatourschedule_250819.jpg
05:56
Return to Doral reopens signature events debate
nbc_golf_lewisreport_250819.jpg
12:14
Scheffler gets Scott back on bag for Tour Champ.
nbc_roto_mccaffrey_250819.jpg
01:28
McCaffrey is ‘risky’ with ‘tremendous’ pay off
nbc_roto_danieljonescolts_250819.jpg
01:27
Jones starting at QB improves Colts WRs in fantasy
nbc_golf_maverickmcnealy_250819.jpg
08:20
What McNealy would bring to Ryder Cup team
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_250819.jpg
13:39
Daniel: Pressure is off Richardson as Colts’ QB2
nbc_dps_maclainwayinterview_250819.jpg
14:00
Way breaks down ‘America’s Team’ documentary
nbc_dps_bengalstalkv2_250819.jpg
02:42
‘Nobody needs’ Burrow to be a hero in preseason
nbc_pl_emotional_250819.jpg
09:43
PL RAW: Liverpool win on emotional Anfield return
iga.jpg
01:29
Swiatek ‘in bully mode’ ahead of U.S. Open