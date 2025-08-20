Watch Now
Rolapp wants PGA Tour to be aggressive meritocracy
PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp joins Eamon Lynch to discuss the introduction of the Future Competition Committee, the schedule priorities moving forward, negotiations with PIF and more.
From coach to hero, how Phenix saved Apalachee
Tragedy struck Apalachee High School in 2024 when an active shooter stormed the halls, but a hero rose in coach David Phenix, who was wounded twice before shutting his classroom door and keeping students safe.
Rolapp wants PGA Tour to be aggressive meritocracy
PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp joins Eamon Lynch to discuss the introduction of the Future Competition Committee, the schedule priorities moving forward, negotiations with PIF and more.
Scheffler: Winning POY would be ‘very special’
Todd Lewis catches up with Scottie Scheffler to discuss why he's glad the Tour Championship has changed its format, his mentality going into the weekend, the Ryder Cup, and more.
Fleetwood ‘due to win’ on the PGA Tour
Ewan Murray of The Guardian joins Golf Today to report on today's press conference on the PGA Tour's future with Brian Rolapp's beginning as PGA Tour CEO and Tommy Fleetwood's quest to win.
Unpacking changes Rolapp wants for PGA Tour
Rex Hoggard and Todd Lewis explain how new PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp's sounds 'entirely different' than past commissioners in his latest press conference with the sweeping innovations he wants to implement.
Howell reflects on ‘incredible week’ at US Amateur
Mason Howell joins Golf Today to reflect on becoming the third-youngest player to win the U.S. Amateur and breaks down how his iron and tee play helped him overcome his putting struggles.
McIlroy ‘didn’t hate’ Tour Champ. starting strokes
Rory McIlroy shares his thoughts on the changes to the Tour Championship's format and 2026 PGA Tour schedule before reminiscing his Masters victory.
Return to Doral reopens signature events debate
With the PGA Tour set to add another signature event in 2026 with a return to Doral, players are increasingly dealing with two different schedules.
Scheffler gets Scott back on bag for Tour Champ.
Todd Lewis reports from the Tour Championship on Ted Scott's return as Scottie Scheffler's caddie, players' thoughts on the changing format for the FedExCup Playoffs finale and more.