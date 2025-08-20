 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 CFP Quarterfinal Rose Bowl Game - Ohio State vs Oregon
What will No. 7 Oregon do to build on its stellar Big Ten debut? ‘Double down’
The Masters - Final Round
No talks with PIF, Rolapp says: ‘Best collection of golfers in the world are on the PGA Tour.’
Delamar
Tiger Woods to lead new Future Competition Committee, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp announces

Top Clips

nbc_roto_usopenmens_250820.jpg.jpg
Is Alcaraz or Sinner the better U.S. Open bet?
nbc_dps_rosstucker_250820.jpg
Tucker: Browns are most interesting team in NFL
nbc_dps_markprior_250820.jpg
Prior: Bartman incident shows ‘beauty of baseball’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 CFP Quarterfinal Rose Bowl Game - Ohio State vs Oregon
What will No. 7 Oregon do to build on its stellar Big Ten debut? ‘Double down’
The Masters - Final Round
No talks with PIF, Rolapp says: ‘Best collection of golfers in the world are on the PGA Tour.’
Delamar
Tiger Woods to lead new Future Competition Committee, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp announces

Top Clips

nbc_roto_usopenmens_250820.jpg.jpg
Is Alcaraz or Sinner the better U.S. Open bet?
nbc_dps_rosstucker_250820.jpg
Tucker: Browns are most interesting team in NFL
nbc_dps_markprior_250820.jpg
Prior: Bartman incident shows ‘beauty of baseball’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Premier League: Under the Skin - Everton

August 20, 2025 11:01 AM
Learn the history and significance of Everton, one of England's most iconic football clubs, and explore their rich history on Merseyside.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_emotional_250819.jpg
09:43
PL RAW: Liverpool win on emotional Anfield return
nbc_pl_netbusters_250819.jpg
25:38
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_genxpartc_250819.jpg
11:26
Liverpool have a ‘modern-day forward’ in Ekitike
MAN_OF_THE_MATCH__David_Raya_s_display_vs_Man_Utd_Custom_Image_m787543_copy.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Raya secures win v. Man United
nbc_pl_genxpartb_250819.jpg
15:26
PL Masterclass: Arsenal’s maestro Odegaard
nbc_pl_genxparta_250819.jpg
22:44
Analyzing Arsenal’s narrow win against Man United
nbc_pl_leedseverton_250818.jpg
09:27
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Everton Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_davidmayoes_250818.jpg
01:11
Moyes: Handball call on Tarkowski ‘wasn’t fair’
nbc_pl_jamestarkowski_250818.jpg
01:34
Tarkowski ‘can’t understand’ handball call
PL_update_raw.jpg
03:16
PL Update: Penalty makes difference at Elland Road
nbc_pl_ampaduinterview_250818.jpg
03:25
Ampadu reflects on Leeds’ first win back in PL
nbc_pl_handballeverton_250818.jpg
01:36
Analyzing VAR ruling on Everton handball call
nbc_pl_mw1allgoals_250818.jpg
11:44
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_leedspenalty_250818.jpg
01:30
Nmecha’s penalty kick gives Leeds late lead
nbc_pl_2robsjotaliv_250817.jpg
03:05
Liverpool battle emotions, secure late win
nbc_pl_2robsmupromise_250817.jpg
05:55
Man United show promise despite loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_2robsfull_250817.jpg
15:26
Arsenal start off strong, Man United show promise
nbc_pl_calafiori_250817.jpg
54
Calafiori couldn’t ask for more against Man United
nbc_pl_brunointv_250817.jpg
03:45
Fernandes unpacks Man United’s loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_muarslastdiscussion_250817.jpg
02:52
Stellar defense makes Arsenal a ‘dangerous team’
nbc_pl_artetafieldintv_250817.jpg
02:56
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Man United
nbc_pl_postgameseconddiscussion_250817.jpg
01:41
United were ‘the better team’ in loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250817.jpg
01:24
Amorim: Man United were ‘not boring’ in loss
nbc_pl_update_250817.jpg
03:55
PL Update: Arsenal handle Manchester United
nbc_pl_muars_250817.jpg
09:06
Extended HLs: Man United v. Arsenal Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_muarspostgame_250817.jpg
02:01
Defense powers Arsenal past Manchester United
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_250817.jpg
04:34
Glasner: Draw v. Chelsea a ‘good start’ to season
nbc_pl_enzointv_250817.jpg
03:06
Maresca: Chelsea created enough chances v. Palace
nbc_pl_fanfestlocation_250817.jpg
47
2025 PL Fan Fest will take place in Kansas City
nbc_pl_nottvbrent_250817.jpg
13:44
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Brentford MWK 1

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_usopenmens_250820.jpg.jpg
02:22
Is Alcaraz or Sinner the better U.S. Open bet?
nbc_dps_rosstucker_250820.jpg
10:59
Tucker: Browns are most interesting team in NFL
nbc_dps_markprior_250820.jpg
11:38
Prior: Bartman incident shows ‘beauty of baseball’
nbc_pft_danieljonestarterv3_250820.jpg
09:11
Jones’ consistency gives him edge over Richardson
AR.jpg
15:46
Credit Colts for admitting ‘miss’ with Richardson
j_herbert.jpg
02:17
Take a game-by-game approach when betting Chargers
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamp_250820.jpg
01:13
Scheffler returns to East Lake to defend title
nbc_pft_draft_cool_250820.jpg
04:52
PFT Draft: Coolest Joes who’ve played in the NFL
nbc_pft_aaron_glenn_offense_250820.jpg
05:34
Glenn bothered, amused by noise on passing offense
winston.jpg
05:10
Could Giants trade Winston or Wilson?
nbc_pft_vikings_trade_wr_250820.jpg
05:54
Vikings reportedly exploring trade options at WR
nbc_pft_afc_east_predictions_250820.jpg
10:26
Predicting 2025 division finishes: AFC East
nbc_pft_cam_hawyard_hold_250820.jpg
07:47
Heyward’s hold-in ends without a new deal
nbc_pft_cam_aaron_preseason_250820.jpg
10:28
Heyward, Rodgers clear air about prior comments
nbc_pft_coltsrevolvingdoorqb_25082015.jpg
10:28
Inside Colts’ ‘revolving door’ at QB since 2019
nbc_pft_coltsdysfunction_250820.jpg
01:59
Starting Jones shows Colts aren’t dysfunctional
nbc_pft_richardsonbackup_250820.jpg
08:45
How Richardson should approach being a backup QB
nbc_pft_smellingsalts_250820.jpg
12:24
Smelling salts shouldn’t be used after concussions
nbc_golf_paulazingerspeech_250819.jpg
22:58
Azinger wants to give families a ‘hand up’
nbc_roto_commandersrbs_v4_250819.jpg
01:25
Could Croskey-Merritt unseat Robinson Jr.?
nbc_golf_masonhowell_250819.jpg
07:09
Howell reflects on ‘incredible week’ at US Amateur
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250819.jpg
14:39
McIlroy ‘didn’t hate’ Tour Champ. starting strokes
jett_unadilla.jpg
10:12
Pro Motocross 2025: Unadilla biggest moments
ussoccerthumbnailchristian.jpg
12:58
Twellman: USMNT suffering from identity crisis
nbc_dls_davidsimpson_250819.jpg
12:19
Marlins got ‘backed into a corner’ at deadline
nbc_dls_joeflacco_250819.jpg
04:43
Flacco shouldn’t be ‘written off’ as CLE starter
nbc_ffhh_bengalsv2_250819.jpg
02:31
Bengals’ offense will be a weekly ‘fantasy fiesta’
nbc_golf_pgatourschedule_250819.jpg
05:56
Return to Doral reopens signature events debate
nbc_golf_lewisreport_250819.jpg
12:14
Scheffler gets Scott back on bag for Tour Champ.
nbc_roto_mccaffrey_250819.jpg
01:28
McCaffrey is ‘risky’ with ‘tremendous’ pay off