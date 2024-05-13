 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Blanco could become big time contributor in steals

May 13, 2024 02:50 PM
Dairon Blanco's upside in steals makes him an intriguing prospect for fantasy managers, and with the Kansas City Royals searching for answers in the outfield, he could become a big-time contributor when seeing the field.
nbc_mlb_yahoo_skenes_240513.jpg
1:54
Skenes likely a top-40 SP over next few months
nbc_mlb_yahoo_gasser_240513.jpg
1:28
Gasser has short-term potential on the mound
nbc_roto_baseball_joadell_240513.jpg
2:17
Is Adell worth holding despite recent struggles?
nbc_roto_woodsyahoo_240513.jpg
1:37
Wood worth adding when Nationals give him the call
nbc_roto_baseball_mattmanning_240513.jpg
3:54
Manning could be ‘very usable’ in fantasy baseball
nbc_roto_baseball_skenes_240513.jpg
3:17
Skenes showed ‘signs’ of his dominance in debut
nbc_dps_timkurkjianinterview_240509.jpg
6:37
Why does Babe Ruth have only one MVP?
nbc_roto_rwbase_imanaga_240508.jpg
3:16
Imanaga’s early brilliance with Cubs is no fluke
nbc_roto_rwbase_kwan_240508.jpg
4:09
Consider trading for Guardians’ Kwan amid IL stint
nbc_roto_rwbase_contreras_240508.jpg
9:47
Fantasy catcher options after Contreras’ injury
nbc_roto_addholddrop_240507.jpg
7:46
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: García Jr.
nbc_yahoo_jordanbeckv3_240506.jpg
1:32
Stash Beck in case of good first impression
