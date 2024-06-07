Watch Now
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 1
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the ShopRIte LPGA Classic, Arpichaya Yubol holds a three-shot lead after 18 holes.
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 2
Relive the best shots and moments from the second round of the ShopRIte LPGA Classic.
Shibuno bounces in for eagle at ShopRite Classic
In the second round of the 2024 ShopRite LPGA Classic, Japan's Hinako Shibuno bounces the ball in for an eagle at Seaview, Bay Course.
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the ShopRIte LPGA Classic, Arpichaya Yubol holds a three-shot lead after 18 holes.
Analyzing Saso's 'historic finish' at USWO
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss Yuka Saso's "incredible display" at the U.S. Women's Open, explaining why the two-time LPGA Tour winner can rival Nelly Korda as one of golf's elite.
Mental health under spotlight in professional golf
Lexi Thompson's retirement and the tragic passing of Grayson Murray have put mental health in focus in professional golf, emphasizing how lonely the LPGA and PGA Tour routine can be.
The difficulties of being a pro, especially a young one
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the difficulties of being a pro, particularly a young one, in the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav.
Thompson's best moments of her 18-year golf career
Take a look back at Lexi Thompson's golf career through the years, from her first U.S. Women’s Open as a 12-year-old to her first major title. She announced her decision to retire at the end of the 2024 LPGA season.
Thompson 'deserves a victory lap' after retirement
The Golf Today crew analyzes what they believe went into Lexi Thompson’s decision to retire following the 2024 LPGA season, discussing why the iconic golfer deserves a victory lap.
Golf world reacts to Thompson's retirement
Various players react to the announcement of Lexi Thompson’s retirement following the 2024 LPGA season, explaining why the 11-time LPGA Tour winner is an "icon" in the sport.