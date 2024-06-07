 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250
Sonoma Xfinity results: Shane van Gisbergen wins 2nd race in a row
MX 2024 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Hunter Lawrence jumps high.jpg
Motocross 2024 Thunder Valley 450 points, results: Hunter Lawrence becomes third red plate holder
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
The ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer - Round One
LPGA’s Nasa Hataoka disqualified a day after video review determines ‘serious breach’

Top Clips

nbc_nas_stage3crashv2_240608.jpg
Huge pileup occurs in NASCAR Xfinity Sonoma race
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_240608.jpg
Morikawa T2 on Moving Day at Memorial Tournament
nbc_golf_pgapiflatest_240608.jpg
McIlroy: PIF talks moving in ‘right direction’

Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 1

June 7, 2024 03:06 PM
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the ShopRIte LPGA Classic, Arpichaya Yubol holds a three-shot lead after 18 holes.
