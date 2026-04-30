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Expect 'gritty' matchup as Arsenal faces Fulham

April 30, 2026 01:17 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards preview Arsenal v. Fulham in Matchweek 35, a match they expect to be a knock-down, drag-out brawl.

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