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Seattle Kraken say assistant coach Jessica Campbell will not return next season
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New York Mets’ Luis Robert Jr. hits the injured list with disc herniation
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Adekunbi Adetayo Commits to the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl

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Manchester United v. Liverpool game of the weekend
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Expect ‘gritty’ matchup as Arsenal faces Fulham
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Arsenal could look ‘fragile’ v. Atletico Madrid

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Top News

Jessica Campbell
Seattle Kraken say assistant coach Jessica Campbell will not return next season
Luis Robert Jr.
New York Mets’ Luis Robert Jr. hits the injured list with disc herniation
Adekunbi Adetayo.png
Adekunbi Adetayo Commits to the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_pst_munliv_260430.jpg
Manchester United v. Liverpool game of the weekend
nbc_pst_arsful_260430.jpg
Expect ‘gritty’ matchup as Arsenal faces Fulham
nbc_pst_arsatm_260430.jpg
Arsenal could look ‘fragile’ v. Atletico Madrid

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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Watch Now

Bayern, PSG are the two best teams in the world

April 30, 2026 01:17 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards preview the second leg of the Champions League semi-final between Bayern Munich and PSG after an epic first leg with PSG winning 5-4.

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