Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Jannik Sinner, into French Open final

  
Published June 7, 2024 12:58 PM

Carlos Alcaraz rallied past Jannik Sinner — from a set down, then two sets to one down — to reach his first French Open final.

Alcaraz, a Spaniard who already won the U.S. Open and Wimbledon, outlasted the Australian Open champion Sinner of Italy 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in 4 hours, 9 minutes.

Alcaraz, 21, is the youngest man to reach a Grand Slam final on all three surfaces (hard, grass, clay) in the professional era (since 1968), according to the ATP. He supplanted Andre Agassi.

In Sunday’s final, the No. 3 seed Alcaraz plays No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany
or No. 7 Casper Ruud of Norway.

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | Broadcast Schedule

Against Sinner, Alcaraz lost the first four games of the match that turned out topsy-turvy.

Sinner, who will replace Novak Djokovic as world No. 1 next week, received treatment during the match on both his right arm and his right leg.

Alcaraz seized control by winning the last two games of the fourth set and the first three games of the fifth set.

“As I talked to my team many, many times,” Alcaraz said, “you have to enjoy suffering.”

Alcaraz and Sinner have become the faces of the new generation of men’s tennis as the era of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic fades.

Alcaraz and Sinner have played nine times on the ATP Tour level, with Alcaraz taking a 5-4 edge. All of their matches have either gone the maximum number of sets or included at least one tiebreak.

“The toughest matches that I’ve played in my short career have been against Jannik,” Alcaraz said.

In Sunday’s final, Alcaraz can become the youngest man to win the French Open since 2007 — when Nadal won the third of his record 14 titles.

NBC and Peacock’s French Open coverage continues Saturday with the women’s final between No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 12 Jasmine Paolini, live at 9 a.m. ET.

