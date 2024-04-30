Watch Now
'How over is 'over'' for the Lakers?
Dan Patrick wonders what the path forward might be for the Los Angeles Lakers as currently constructed and whether the team can justifiably move ahead with the same nucleus.
Horry: LAL should 'run it back' with current team
Robert Horry joins Dan Patrick to discuss why the the Los Angeles Lakers should build with their current roster, what LeBron James' next decision might be and project the team that can contend with the Denver Nuggets.
Durant heaps praise on Edwards
Dan Patrick describes why Anthony Edwards is "must-see TV" after he rose to the moment during Minnesota's sweep of Phoenix in the first round and reviews the mutual respect that he and Kevin Durant have for each other.
Suns could be in 'panic mode' after elimination
Following Phoenix's playoff elimination at the hands of the Timberwolves and projecting what the Western Conference looks like next season, Dan Patrick details why the Suns could be in "panic mode" going forward.
Bucks have 'a battle on their hands' vs. Pacers
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson break down the Pacers vs. Bucks series, particularly the impressive play of Pascal Siakam, Giannis Antetokounmpo's potential return and more.
Could Lakers come back against Nuggets?
The Rotoworld Basketball crew give their outlook for the Lakers vs. Nuggets series in the NBA Playoffs, examining why Los Angeles likely can't pull off a major come back against the defending champions.
Assessing the Bulls' offseason fantasy value
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus discuss what the NBA offseason holds for the Chicago Bulls, touching on the fantasy player values of Coby White and Zach LaVine.
Haynes: Knicks handed 76ers a 'brutal loss'
Chris Haynes joins the Dan Patrick show to recount his experience during the New York Knicks' stunning playoff rally to win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Denver has answers for every question Lakers pose
Dan Patrick describes how the Lakers have had their chances against the Nuggets in the playoffs, this season and last, and how the third and fourth-quarter adjustments are proving to be the difference in the series.
76ers squandered 'heroic' performance from Embiid
Dan Patrick details how the little things came back to haunt Philadelphia in Game 2 against New York after blowing a late fourth-quarter lead and now facing an 0-2 hole in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Jokic opening up opportunities for Murray vs. LAL
Dan Patrick puts Nikola Jokic's historic triple-double for Denver against Los Angeles during Game 2 in perspective and expounds how the attention he draws opens up things on the court for teammate Jamal Murray.
Game 1s have a 1st since 2013; Lillard's stat line
Dan Patrick reviews Game 1s from the NBA playoffs, where home teams went 8-0 in all Game 1s of the first round, the first time since 2013, and the average margin of victory was the largest since 2019.