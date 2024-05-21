Watch Now
Examining 'sweet spot' for Lawrence's extension
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they'd be shocked if Trevor Lawrence's extension isn't sorted out before training camp, since the QB has proven himself.
Stafford shows up for OTAs despite contract issues
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the heart of what Matthew Stafford is looking for from the Rams and if attending OTAs could get him closer to that.
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
Phil and Chris Simms juxtapose Daniel Jones and rookie Jayden Daniels and debate over who will have a better season this fall. Plus, they dive into Daniel Jones' development with the New York Giants.
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’
Phil and Chris Simms highlight what makes Bo Nix and Sean Payton a perfect match for the Denver Broncos, including why the 25-year-old QB's age doesn't matter.
Can Maye address the routine mistakes for Pats?
Chris and Phil Simms discuss the issues they see in Drake Maye's game, his chances of addressing them and the Patriots' decision to add a second rookie quarterback in Joe Milton.
PFT Draft: Who needs to break through this season?
From Justin Herbert to Deshaun Watson, Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out which players, coaches and teams need to have a big year.
Honoring the legacy of Jim Otto
Mike Florio and Chris Simms pay tribute to Jim Otto, after the Pro Football Hall of Fame center died at 86.
Fanatics sues Harrison Jr. for breach of contract
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into the legal components of the situation between Fanatics and Marvin Harrison Jr. and spell out potential implications for both parties.
Simms provides insight on ‘Throwbacks’ QB tier
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio how Joe Flacco's ability to thrive when thrust into the fray landed him No. 37 on Chris Simms' 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, as well as where Jacoby Brissett stands in New England.
Will Dak get an extension done before season?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if Dak Prescott is capable of leading the Cowboys to a Super Bowl and how his situation compares to Jared Goff.
Likelihood of Lawrence getting extension this year
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if it's in the Jaguars' best interest to get a deal done now, before Trevor Lawrence could ask for more after this season.
Stafford can draw the line in the sand with OTAs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how the only leverage Matthew Stafford has over the Rams is not attending OTAs, given he reportedly wants more guaranteed money beyond 2024.