Top News

Round One of the Genesis Invitational
Tiger takes spotlight while Cantlay takes lead at Genesis Invitational
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Qualifying
Tyler Reddick wins first Duel race, Jimmie Johnson locks into Daytona 500
clark_record.png
Caitlin Clark passes Kelsey Plum to break NCAA Division I women’s all-time scoring record

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_halfseg_240215.jpg
Clark efficient in record-breaking mission
nbc_wcbb_cchalfintv_240215.jpg
Clark ‘grateful’ after record-breaking moment
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwoodsrd1reax_240215__710234.jpg
Tiger’s Genesis Round 1 ‘overall positive’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Watch Clark break NCAA record in opening 2 minutes

February 15, 2024 09:12 PM
Caitlin Clark wastes no time in finding the basket vs. Michigan, scoring a layup and two 3-pointers in just two minutes and 12 seconds to collect her record-breaking points early.