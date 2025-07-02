Watch Now
John Deere a great opportunity for young players
Jackson Koivun and Luke Clanton discuss their mindsets heading into the John Deere Classic, which will present a great opportunity to many young players in the field.
Jackson Koivun and Luke Clanton discuss their mindsets heading into the John Deere Classic, which will present a great opportunity to many young players in the field.
Johnson talks turning 50, golf future, Ryder Cup
Zach Johnson joins Golf Today to discuss the John Deere Classic, if he feels old after turning 50, the future of his golf career, the PGA Tour FedExCup standings, Keegan Bradley's U.S. Ryder Cup backroom team and more.
John Deere a big week for Fowler, others on bubble
The race for the FedExCup Playoffs and top-100 PGA Tour exemption status is heating up, and the John Deere Classic is a key week for those on the bubble, like Rickie Fowler. Hailey Hunter brings the latest from Illinois.
Collin comments, broadcast ball search, tantrums
Todd Lewis, Taylor Zarzour and Golf Today talk about what's really behind Collin Morikawa's media frustration, Padraig Harrington expecting a broadcaster to aid his search and the rise of tantrums on the tee box.
Lynch: ‘Toxic’ Reed in Ryder Cup ‘outlandish’ idea
After Eamon Lynch makes his opinion clear to Ryan Lavner, they, Todd Lewis and Taylor Zarzour discuss whether Patrick Reed should get Ryder Cup consideration, Keegan Bradley's Bethpage status, Aldrich Potgieter and more.
How ‘roster construction’ impacts Ryder Cup bubble
Rex Hoggard weighs in on the "bubble" for the Ryder Cup U.S. Team and identifies a few players to watch, before breaking down Open qualifiers, Lexi Thompson's resurgence and plenty more.
Morikawa: Was ‘on a different page’ than Greiner
Collin Morikawa explains why he split with caddy Joe Greiner after just five tournaments.
Can (and should) Bradley be captain and player?
Amy Rogers catches up with Keegan Bradley about juggling his PGA Tour and Ryder Cup responsibilities, other U.S. Team members and hopefuls weigh in on whether Bradley can be a playing captain, and Golf Today opines.
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
Ryan Lavner joins Damon Hack ponders which version of Rory McIlroy will show up at Royal Portrush and why he is "the biggest storyline" entering the final major of the season.
Lee enjoys ‘challenge’ of major championship golf
Minjee Lee joins Golf Central on the heels of her third-career major victory, sharing how she battled both the heat and wind at PGA Frisco as well as how major championships bring the best out of her game.