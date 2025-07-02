 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 London Series Trafalgar Square Takeover
Women’s Pro Baseball League to hold tryouts at Nationals Park as it aims for 2026 debut
Seattle Mariners v Minnesota Twins
Royals at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 2
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers
Jacob Misiorowski finds control on and off the mound in his tremendous start

Top Clips

nbc_golf_johnsonintv_250702.jpg
Johnson talks turning 50, golf future, Ryder Cup
MiamiHeatRoster.jpg
Heat must address ‘stale’ roster
psg.jpg
PSG’s team total the ‘best bet’ against Bayern

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 London Series Trafalgar Square Takeover
Women’s Pro Baseball League to hold tryouts at Nationals Park as it aims for 2026 debut
Seattle Mariners v Minnesota Twins
Royals at Mariners Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 2
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers
Jacob Misiorowski finds control on and off the mound in his tremendous start

Top Clips

nbc_golf_johnsonintv_250702.jpg
Johnson talks turning 50, golf future, Ryder Cup
MiamiHeatRoster.jpg
Heat must address ‘stale’ roster
psg.jpg
PSG’s team total the ‘best bet’ against Bayern

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

John Deere a great opportunity for young players

July 2, 2025 12:53 PM
Jackson Koivun and Luke Clanton discuss their mindsets heading into the John Deere Classic, which will present a great opportunity to many young players in the field.
Up Next
nbc_golf_hunterreport_250702.jpg
5:36
John Deere a great opportunity for young players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_johnsonintv_250702.jpg
10:40
Johnson talks turning 50, golf future, Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rickieintvreax_250701.jpg
10:43
John Deere a big week for Fowler, others on bubble
Now Playing
brooks_site.jpg
5:52
Collin comments, broadcast ball search, tantrums
Now Playing
patrick_site.jpg
9:06
Lynch: ‘Toxic’ Reed in Ryder Cup ‘outlandish’ idea
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_upcomingevents_250630.jpg
6:18
How ‘roster construction’ impacts Ryder Cup bubble
Now Playing
greiner_site.jpg
1:25
Morikawa: Was ‘on a different page’ than Greiner
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amywithkeegan_250625.jpg
11:16
Can (and should) Bradley be captain and player?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorytalk_250625.jpg
4:39
Which version of Rory will show up at The Open?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_leeintv_250624.jpg
6:29
Lee enjoys ‘challenge’ of major championship golf
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250702.jpg
06:40
John Deere benefiting from Tour’s new structure
nbc_golf_harringtonintv_250701.jpg
10:46
Paddy: USSO, Senior Tour let me relive past glory
nbc_golf_lasassointv_250701.jpg
07:17
La Sasso: PGA Tour ‘makes my younger self scream’
nbc_golf_gc_lpgacompetition_250630.jpg
06:36
Why has LPGA had no multi-time winners this year?
nbc_golf_aldrichinterviews_250629.jpg
05:07
Potgieter’s first PGA Tour win ‘a grind’
nbc_golf_greyserman_250629.jpg
03:22
Greyserman: ‘Wasn’t my time’ after playoff loss
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250628.jpg
01:07
Can Potgieter seal the deal on first PGA Tour win?
nbc_golf_gc_potgieterintvdesk_250628.jpg
02:33
Potgieter: ‘Anything can happen’ on Sunday
nbc_golf_morikawaandhlsv2_250627.jpg
05:43
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
nbc_gc_willgordonsegment_250627.jpg
02:52
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish
nbc_golf_jakeknappv2_250627.jpg
06:17
Knapp shoots course record 61 at Rocket Classic
lee_site.jpg
06:43
HLs: Lee opens Rocket Classic with brilliant 63
collin_site.jpg
05:08
Is ‘searching’ Morikawa changing too much?
nbc_golf_piotreport_250624.jpg
02:50
Piot carves path from LIV Golf back to PGA Tour
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250624.jpg
02:57
PGA Tour members ‘more aware’ of FedExCup bubble
nbc_golf_rickie_250624.jpg
06:46
Fowler reflects on 2023 Rocket Classic victory
nbc_golf_wagnerhendersonv2_250624.jpg
02:00
Henderson shares secret driving weapon with Wagner
nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250624.jpg
08:09
Bradley can ‘leave imprint’ as Ryder Cup captain
keegan_site.jpg
08:41
‘Impressed’ with how Bradley has handled himself
nbc_golf_gt_amandablumenherst_250623.jpg
07:47
Lee’s mental approach ‘incredible’ at KPMG Women’s
nbc_golf_gcpodsigevents_250622.jpg
08:02
Were PGA Tour 2025 signature events successful?
tommy_site.jpg
03:00
Fleetwood: Loss ‘the worst way that it could go’
nbc_golf_pgatchampions_250622.jpg
01:29
HLs: Jiménez tops Alker in dramatic Kaulig playoff
nbc_golf_minjeeonset_250622.jpg
09:05
Lee: Used ‘reverse psychology’ to win KPMG Women’s
nbc_golf_keeganonset_250622.jpg
10:45
Bradley opens door on picking himself to Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_minjeeandcourseconditions_250622.jpg
04:58
Lee ‘kept it together,’ showed mettle for KPMG win
nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
01:17
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
leethumbnailswap.jpg
04:05
Lee’s 3 under KPMG Women’s Round 3 ‘remarkable’
nbc_golf_kpmgthompson_250621.jpg
01:13
Thompson proud of resolve after ‘nightmare’ start
nbc_golf_tommysoundandreax_250621.jpg
03:38
Fleetwood showing full game as he seeks first win

Latest Clips

MiamiHeatRoster.jpg
03:41
Heat must address ‘stale’ roster
psg.jpg
01:54
PSG’s team total the ‘best bet’ against Bayern
oly_sw_chasinggold_rowdyworldspreview.jpg
07:01
Gaines previews 2025 World Aquatics Championships
oly_xx_chasinggold_tusbts.jpg
02:16
Behind the scenes with Team USA at Universal Shoot
LMFly.jpg
02:08
Marchand watches back 200m fly final from Paris
nbc_bte_sparksliberty_250702.jpg
01:40
Liberty vs. Sparks: Bet under for Plum
nbc_roto_freeagencywinners_250702.jpg
02:06
Nuggets make ‘mind-blowing’ moves in free agency
nbc_bte_johndeereclassicwinner_250702.jpg
01:49
Target Thorbjornsen at +3500 to win John Deere
nbc_roto_feveraces_250702.jpg
01:53
Under is the smart play in Aces vs. Fever
nbc_bte_tdfclassificationwinner_250702.jpg
02:23
Betting Tour de France 2025 green jersey winner
cooper_mpx.jpg
20:06
Flagg must prioritize ‘development’ in rookie year
nbc_dps_bretmccormickinterview_250702.jpg
10:58
CLE’s deal symbolizes surge in stadium relocations
nbc_dps_nbashootersdiscussion_250702.jpg
04:13
Who are the best shooters in the NBA today?
nbc_dps_detroitpistonsdiscussion_250702.jpg
05:40
Beasley probe has major implications for NBA
nbc_dps_damelillard_250702.jpg
02:39
What’s next for Lillard’s career after Bucks exit?
nbc_moto_bestofsouthwick_250701.jpg
07:07
Pro Motocross 2025: Southwick biggest moments
nbc_dps_nbafreeagency_250701.jpg
08:43
Lillard ‘done’ as NBA star after Bucks move on
nbc_roto_rockies_250701.jpg
01:31
Avoid Rockies’ Fernandez in fantasy for now
nbc_roto_darrenwaller_250701.jpg
01:34
Projecting Waller’s fantasy value with Dolphins
nbc_roto_rodgers_250701.jpg
01:41
Rodgers, Smith finding ‘middle ground’ for offense
nbc_pft_dolphinsdysfunction_250701.jpg
04:00
Timeline of Dolphins’ dysfunction is big concern
nbc_pft_qbshotseat_250701.jpg
08:22
NFL QBs who are on the hot seat entering 2025
nbc_pft_mailbag_250701.jpg
15:06
PFT PM Mailbag: Will NFL investigate Harbaugh?
nbc_pft_18gameszn_250701.jpg
05:22
NFLPA, NFL reportedly won’t negotiate until 2026
nbc_roto_colbythomas_250701.jpg
01:22
Athletics select Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas
nbc_roto_pena_250701.jpg
01:21
Keep tabs on Astros’ Dubon, Matthews with Pena out
nbc_pftpm_tjwattfuture_250701.jpg
09:36
Florio ‘can’t imagine’ PIT moving on from Watt
nbc_pftpm_pftnbc16years_250701.jpg
02:07
Celebrating PFT’s 16-year anniversary with NBC
nbc_pftpm_rodneyharrisonchargershof_250701.jpg
01:18
Harrison to be inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
nbc_rtf_reinforcingrules_250701.jpg
08:29
How will revenue-sharing rules be enforced?