Expectations for Jets’ offense under Downing
Ravens flex muscles at home against Commanders
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers

Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
Ravens flex muscles at home against Commanders

October 14, 2024 01:10 AM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed debate if the Ravens have the NFL's best offense after another impressive showing at home against the Commanders in Week 6.
2:23
Expectations for Jets’ offense under Downing
2:35
NFL Week 6 preview: Browns vs. Eagles
3:01
NFL Week 6 preview: Chargers vs. Broncos
3:31
NFL Week 6 preview: Colts vs. Titans
1:24
Ravens, Texans, Lions lead NFL Week 6 best bets
5:40
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Jets
5:03
NFL Week 6 preview: Bengals vs. Giants
4:41
NFL Week 6 preview: Lions vs. Cowboys
2:56
NFL Week 6 preview: Falcons vs. Panthers
2:44
NFL Week 6 preview: Texans vs. Patriots
4:21
NFL Week 6 preview: Commanders vs. Ravens
2:23
NFL Week 6 preview: Steelers vs. Raiders
