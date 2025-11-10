 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_06.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 12
Alysa Liu
How to watch 2025 Saatva Skate America
Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers - NFL 2025
Sunday Aftermath: Matthew Stafford’s MVP campaign, the resurgent Lions, Jaxson Dart’s injury and more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_roundtablefull_251110.jpg
Griffin one of PGA Tour’s ‘most complete players’
nbc_ffhh_falcons_251110.jpg
Why won’t Falcons give Robinson ball in red zone?
nbc_ffhh_colts_251110.jpg
Can QB Jones be trusted in fantasy going forward?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_06.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 12
Alysa Liu
How to watch 2025 Saatva Skate America
Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers - NFL 2025
Sunday Aftermath: Matthew Stafford’s MVP campaign, the resurgent Lions, Jaxson Dart’s injury and more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_roundtablefull_251110.jpg
Griffin one of PGA Tour’s ‘most complete players’
nbc_ffhh_falcons_251110.jpg
Why won’t Falcons give Robinson ball in red zone?
nbc_ffhh_colts_251110.jpg
Can QB Jones be trusted in fantasy going forward?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Dolphins exploited Bills' 'lack of intensity'

November 10, 2025 11:35 AM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers break down the Miami Dolphins' upset win over the Buffalo Bills, where Sean McDermott's team showed a surprising lack of urgency in Week 10.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_falcons_251110.jpg
04:19
Why won’t Falcons give Robinson ball in red zone?
nbc_ffhh_colts_251110.jpg
06:23
Can QB Jones be trusted in fantasy going forward?
nbc_ffhh_briandaboll_251110.jpg
02:40
Giants fire coach Daboll after 2-8 start to season
nbc_roto_carvsatl_251110.jpg
01:52
Panthers-Falcons could go either way in Week 11
nbc_roto_wshvsmia_251110.jpg
01:53
Achane is in line for a big day against Washington
nbc_csu_patsbuccaneers_251110.jpg
08:32
Patriots prove they’re ‘a different animal’ in AFC
nbc_csu_draftkingsafc1seedodds_251110.jpg
04:14
AFC No. 1 seed odds: Patriots, Colts are favorites
nbc_roto_bearsvikings_251110.jpg
02:07
‘Give me the Bears’ on the road versus Minnesota
nbc_roto_jetspats_251110.jpg
01:46
Back Patriots vs. Jets on Thursday night
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251110.jpg
01:29
Arrow up for Patriots; down for Panthers, Browns
nbc_pft_jaguarscollapse_251110.jpg
03:08
Jags’ loss to Texans ‘tough to bounce back from’
nbc_pft_seattlearizona_251110.jpg
06:25
Seahawks ‘starting to realize how good they are’
nbc_pft_bearsgiants_251110.jpg
04:34
Giants moving on from Daboll feels ‘inevitable’
nbc_pft_lions_251110.jpg
09:44
Campbell’s play-calling bet pays off big for Lions
nbc_pft_steelers_251110.jpg
08:40
Steelers have ‘work to do’ to stay atop AFC North
nbc_pft_derrickhenry_251110.jpg
02:31
Simms: Henry is a ‘first-ballot’ Hall of Famer
nbc_pft_jjmccarthy_251110.jpg
05:20
Florio: Vikings need a quarterback competition
nbc_pft_ramsniners_251110.jpg
05:13
Stafford’s MVP-level play makes Rams SB contenders
nbc_pft_coltsbeatfalcons_251110.jpg
09:03
Colts let Falcons ‘hang around’ in overtime win
nbc_pft_coltsjt_251110.jpg
04:36
Colts’ OT win big for team’s culture, confidence
nbc_pft_sbcontenders_251110.jpg
05:01
Identifying Super Bowl contenders after Week 10
mpx_pats.jpg
06:11
Vrabel’s gamble pays off thanks to Maye, Diggs
nbc_pft_billslosedolphins_251110.jpg
13:30
Bills’ ‘exposing’ loss raises major questions
nbc_pft_patsbeatbucs_251110.jpg
06:28
Patriots are ‘capable’ of reaching Super Bowl
nbc_pft_insideinfo_251110.jpg
03:27
Why teams, leagues must demand more transparency
nbc_pft_patsnewera_251110.jpg
02:46
Patriots are ‘for real in every aspect’ at 8-2
nbc_psnff_lionscoaching_251109.jpg
02:49
Dungy: Campbell calling plays ‘makes a statement’
nbc_psnff_Tagliabuetribute_251110.jpg
01:17
Dungy: Tagliabue ‘was a fantastic man for the NFL’
nbc_psnff_harbaughreax_251110.jpg
04:29
Harbaugh: These players have ‘hearts of champions’
nbc_psnff_derwinjames_251109.jpg
07:35
James: We were ready for Steelers’ physicality

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_roundtablefull_251110.jpg
09:34
Griffin one of PGA Tour’s ‘most complete players’
nbc_nba_derikqueen_251110.jpg
02:03
Queen ‘does cool stuff’ for Pelicans’ offense
nbc_nba_deaaronfox_251110.jpg
01:32
Fox ‘looked great’ in return for Spurs
nbc_enjoy_joelembiid_251110.jpg
02:34
Embiid ‘moving better and better’ each game
nbc_enjoy_clippersbad_251110.jpg
03:12
Clippers have ‘lost all identity’ from last season
tiger_mpx_new.jpg
03:17
Tiger would give PGA Tour Champions ‘huge boost’
nbc_nba_picksix_251110.jpg
04:56
Johnson can run against Clippers’ defense
nbc_enjoy_mavericks_251110.jpg
10:01
Mavericks’ tough start shows clashing timelines
nbc_nba_pistonstalk_251110.jpg
09:45
Pistons getting leaps from multiple young players
GettyImages-2245204986_copy.jpg
02:12
Dalzell: Bulls have ‘no answers’ for Wembanyama
nbc_roto_wizardspistons_251110.jpg
02:04
Wizards in good spot vs. road-worn Pistons
nbc_nba_mannixmarkkanen_251110.jpg
03:57
Mannix: Markkanen generating trade buzz across NBA
nbc_nba_pg_bosvorl_251109.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Celtics hang on to win against Magic
nbc_psnff_allenint_251109.jpg
01:05
Allen: ‘Had to draw up my own play’ for LAC record
nbc_psnff_tomlinreax_251107.jpg
05:25
Tomlin ‘a little hot’ at the podium after loss
nbc_nfl_pitlachl_251109.jpg
47
Highlights: Chargers make light work of Steelers
nbc_psnff_postint1_251109.jpg
01:53
Mack: ‘This had to be our most physical game’
nbc_nba_minvssac_251109.jpg
01:52
Highlights: Timberwolves dominate Kings
nbc_nba_indvsgsw_251109.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Warriors rout short-handed Pacers
nbc_nba_detvsphi_251109.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Pistons beat 76ers, win 6th straight
nbc_snf_vidaltdv2_251109.jpg
47
Vidal plows through traffic to extend lead
nbc_fnia_bestcomeback_v2_251109.jpg
03:45
Texans, Colts dominate late for comeback wins
nbc_fnia_speedround_251109.jpg
03:56
Speed Round: NFL Week 10 Great MVP Debate
nbc_fnia_patsbuccs_251109.jpg
04:12
Maye ‘unfazed’ in NE’s ‘gutsy’ win over Bucs
nbc_snf_warrenhurdle_251109.jpg
42
Warren hurdles Hart with ease
nbc_fnia_week11preview_251109.jpg
45
Can Campbell power DET past PHI on SNF in Week 11?
nbc_snf_mcconkeytd_251109.jpg
44
McConkey connects with Herbert for first TD
nbc_nba_grizzliesvsthunder_251109.jpg
02:00
HLs: Thunder end road trip with win vs Grizzlies
nbc_snf_lacsafety_251109.jpg
01:23
Mack spins inside, sacks Rodgers for safety
nbc_nba_bknvsnyk_251109.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Knicks throttle Nets at home