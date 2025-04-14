 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Simms' CB draft rankings: No. 3 Maxwell Hairston

April 14, 2025 01:59 PM
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Maxwell Hairston lands in Tier 3 of his 2025 NFL Draft QB rankings, noting he’s one of the fastest, most explosive CBs in this draft class.

Related Videos

nbc_csu_starks_250414.jpg
03:03
Georgia’s Starks is a ‘safe’ pick in NFL draft
nbc_csu_revel_250414.jpg
06:26
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 5 Shavon Revel
nbc_csu_darienporter_250414.jpg
09:40
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 4 Darien Porter
nbc_csu_travishunter_250414.jpg
12:48
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 2 Travis Hunter
cb_rankings.jpg
11:49
Simms’ ’25 draft rankings: Top five CB prospects
nbc_csu_willjohnson_250414.jpg
08:35
Simms’ CB draft rankings: No. 1 Will Johnson
nbc_csu_draftkings_250414.jpg
02:41
Analyzing odds for DBs to go in Round 1 of draft
dak.jpg
08:38
Severity of Dak’s hamstring injury raises concerns
hutch.jpg
12:16
When Lions should pay Hutchinson given leg injury
nbc_pft_chiefs_250414.jpg
04:41
KC reportedly volunteers to play every Christmas
nbc_pft_draft_250414.jpg
07:13
Players whose legacy will benefit most from SB win
nbc_pft_saintsdraftneeds_250414.jpg
01:51
2025 NFL Draft team needs: New Orleans Saints
toddbowles.jpg
03:44
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
nbc_pft_falconsdraftneeds_250414.jpg
02:01
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Atlanta Falcons
nbc_pft_panthersdraftneeds_250414.jpg
01:35
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Carolina Panthers
nbc_pft_dtrankings_250414.jpg
05:32
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft DT rankings
nbc_pft_sanderslandingspots_250414.jpg
05:39
Sanders is name to watch when Saints are on clock
nbc_pft_carrshoulderhealing_250414.jpg
03:50
Why it’s a bad time for Carr to be injured
nbc_pft_carrdraft_250414.jpg
12:33
How Carr’s shoulder issue affects draft plan
nbc_pft_derekcarrinjured_250414.jpg
09:04
Timing of Carr’s reported shoulder injury is odd
nbc_pft_joeflaccobrowns_250411.jpg
11:36
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
nbc_pft_hill_250411.jpg
05:50
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
nbc_pft_lastplaceteams_250411.jpg
02:42
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_250411.jpg
06:39
How much of Young’s progress can continue in 2025?
nbc_pft_shedeur3dchess_250411.jpg
09:24
Florio: Deion is playing ‘3D chess’ for Shedeur
nbc_pft_genosmithtombrady_250411.jpg
08:08
Smith wants to ‘soak up knowledge’ from Brady
nbc_pft_divisionsbyqbs_250411.jpg
07:38
Ranking best NFL divisions by QBs
nbc_pft_shedeurvrodgers_250411.jpg
14:14
Would Steelers be better with Sanders or Rodgers?
nbc_pft_shedeurlatefirst_250411.jpg
14:05
Sanders would be better off landing late in Rd. 1
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_v2_250410.jpg
01:22
Who will be selected top-five in 2025 NFL Draft?

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_bouful_semenyogoal_250414.jpg
01:14
Semenyo scores in opening minute against Fulham
nbc_roto_derekcarr_250414.jpg
01:18
Carr injury could save Sanders from draft ‘tumble’
nbc_pl_pregame_ornstein_250414.jpg
06:01
Report: Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal eyeing Huijsen
nbc_roto_dakprescott_250414.jpg
01:12
Prescott’s injury limits fantasy potential
nbc_pl_fernandesfeature_250414.jpg
08:15
Fernandes helps Moore, 7, make Man United history
nbc_roto_justinsteele_250414.jpg
01:37
Who will Cubs turn to with Steele out for season?
oly_dvmsp_hedbergtylerdivingworlds_250414.jpg
06:06
Hedberg, Tyler secure silver in 10m synchro
nbc_roto_dortmundbarcelona_250414.jpg
01:33
Bet on Dortmund double chance against Barcelona
nbc_roto_nbafinalsmvp_250414.jpg
01:33
‘Believe in’ Celtics, take Tatum for Finals MVP
nbc_roto_hawksmagic_250414.jpg
01:52
Magic ‘reasonable favorites’ vs. Hawks in Play-In
nbc_bte_lakerswolves_250414.jpg
02:00
Timberwolves’ defense could be too much for Lakers
nbc_bte_warriorsgrizzlies_250414.jpg
01:41
Grizzlies could be ‘tricky’ for Warriors
nbc_golf_rorysuperslam_250414.jpg
04:29
Could McIlroy really win single season super slam?
nbc_cfb_uclajrobinsonew_250409.jpg
02:33
Ever Wonder: What did Robinson play in college?
nbc_golf_brysonintv_250413.jpg
03:59
Bryson: McIlroy wouldn’t talk to me in final round
nbc_golf_justinrosepressfull_250413.jpg
02:10
Rose: Second Masters playoff loss punctuates both
nbc_golf_rorypressfull_250413.jpg
25:45
Rory: I didn’t make it easy, but a dream come true
nbc_golf_lfjackonrory_250413.jpg
02:48
Nicklaus: Rory has the world off his shoulders now
nbc_golf_fleetwoodlowryintv_250413.jpg
01:28
Europeans react to Rory: ‘Best of our generation’
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250413.jpg
05:25
Cup drivers recap Bristol race won by Larson
nbc_cyc_roubaixhlv3_250413.jpg
35:59
Highlights: Paris–Roubaix 2025
nbc_nas_cupbristol_250413.jpg
14:18
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol
barnes_2_robbies.jpg
02:55
Barnes a ‘very effective Premier League winger’
earle_3.jpg
02:27
Is Watkins one of the most underrated PL players?
nbc_pl_lowedown_250413.jpg
05:00
Lowe Down: Salah in his prime is better than Kane
nbc_pl_update_250413.jpg
16:29
PL Update: Liverpool inch closer to title
nbc_pl_salahvvdintv_250413.jpg
02:09
Salah, van Dijk zeroing in on Premier League title
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250413.jpg
02:11
Amorim discusses what went wrong against Newcastle
nbc_pl_newmu_250413.jpg
12:04
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Man United Matchweek 32
nbc_pl_newmupostgame_250413.jpg
02:53
Neville: Man United are ‘so below the standard’