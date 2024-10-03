 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bucsatfalconsv2_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
nbc_pft_mccourtyfunonpats_241003.jpg
McCourty: Patriots’ ‘fun’ was always about winning
nbc_pft_adamswishlistdkodds_241003.jpg
Adams’ reported wish list includes Jets, Saints

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
NFL Week 5 preview: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

October 3, 2024 11:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Baker Mayfield has the "hot hand" entering Week 5 against the Vikings, who are undefeated but still have a lot of questions about their talent.
