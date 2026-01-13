Can Stroud turn things around against the Pats?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Seton Hall’s series of comebacks has the Pirates back in the AP Top 25 to enter the week
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
SEC women’s basketball dominates with 5 teams in top 7 of AP poll
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Venus Williams loses in first round of Australian Open tune-up event in Hobart
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Top 10 goals of the season through Matchweek 21
Patriots ‘most likely’ to make AFC title game
Are the Thunder on upset alert again vs. Spurs?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Seton Hall’s series of comebacks has the Pirates back in the AP Top 25 to enter the week
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
SEC women’s basketball dominates with 5 teams in top 7 of AP poll
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Venus Williams loses in first round of Australian Open tune-up event in Hobart
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Top 10 goals of the season through Matchweek 21
Patriots ‘most likely’ to make AFC title game
Are the Thunder on upset alert again vs. Spurs?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Can Stroud turn things around against the Pats?
January 13, 2026 11:08 AM
Trysta Krick and Drew Dinsick preview this weekend's AFC Divisional Round matchup between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots following a dramatic Wild Card Weekend.
Related Videos
01:40
Patriots ‘most likely’ to make AFC title game
01:25
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
06:21
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss
06:30
Harbaugh has ‘unprecedented leverage’
06:36
Analyzing Rodgers’ comments about LaFleur’s job
07:17
Rodgers shows frustration in loss to Texans
05:04
Rodgers calls LaFleur, Tomlin chatter a ‘joke’
07:33
How do Eagles fix offensive struggles?
10:13
Will Tomlin return as Steelers’ coach?
07:46
What does future hold for Rodgers?
05:34
Examining Rodgers’ legacy after 21 seasons
08:12
What is Texans’ formula for victory vs. Patriots?
13:59
Ryans has Texans believing during playoff run
04:03
Texans, Pats are both representations of coaches
04:08
How concerned should Texans be with Stroud?
04:32
Texans’ defense dominates Steelers in Wild Card
04:29
Berry not happy with how Chargers handled Hampton
04:06
How can Metcalf help Rodgers, Steelers vs. Texans?
07:16
Draft Washington in fantasy next season
08:53
Eagles losing to 49ers was ‘a complete disgrace’
02:04
Bet on Seahawks to beat 49ers, Bears to cover
09:23
Stafford was ‘so clutch’ in victory over Panthers
10:27
Bears coming back to beat Packers was ‘so jarring’
18:48
Give me the headlines: ‘Buffalo Soldier’
01:56
Rams remain a ‘dangerous’ team
02:02
Bears ‘disrespected’ in NFC Champion futures
02:06
Rams vs. Bears will come down to who gets stops
09:07
Rams survive against Panthers in Wild Card Round
10:22
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
04:25
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
Latest Clips
03:05
Top 10 goals of the season through Matchweek 21
02:02
Are the Thunder on upset alert again vs. Spurs?
17:20
Cowher: Texans vs. Steelers was tale of two halves
01:52
Highlights: Harden makes history in win vs. CHA
02:01
Highlights: DeRozan leads Kings over Lakers
01:57
Highlights: Pacers hold off Celtics at home
05:10
Huff on reverse dunks, gelling with Pacers
01:53
Siakam, Huff lead Pacers to win over Celtics
01:48
HLs: 76ers score 80 first-half points, beat TOR
01:05
Siakam breaks down final possession vs. Celtics
03:48
Breaking down Mazzulla’s ‘magic touch’ for Celtics
04:52
NBA All-Star debates: Ingram vs Powell, MPJ vs KAT
03:29
How can Thunder counter Spurs head-to-head?
03:23
Pritchard walks through pre-game warm-up
05:43
Unpacking timing of Young’s trade to Wizards
04:45
Did Deegan cause McAdoo’s crash in Anaheim 1?
05:46
Can Anstie push Deegan after ‘phenomenal’ Anaheim?
03:37
Kuhn wins first career World Cup in Lake Placid
08:12
Tomac, KTM start 2026 SMX season with a bang in A1
14:52
Rivers: Morant trade puts teams in tricky spot
07:22
Edwards’ marginal growth is paying off for MIN
18:15
Stewart: WNBA CBA talks in ‘holding pattern’
15:20
Breeze BC, Bueckers playing ‘fearless’ basketball
01:31
How Kittle’s absence will change 49ers’ offense
09:37
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 8
01:23
Stevenson playing ‘best football of his career’
01:24
How Stafford can beat ‘vulnerable’ Bears’ defense
01:24
Bears’ Loveland is a top-five fantasy TE for 2026
01:37
Evaluating McCollum’s potential role with Hawks
01:38
Watson has been ‘fantastic’ for fantasy managers
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue