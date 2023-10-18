 Skip navigation
Top News

GOLF: SEP 23 LIV Golf Chicago
Mickelson: Expect more PGA Tour players to join LIV Golf
Horse Racing: 36th Breeders Cup World Championship
Breeders’ Cup 2023: How to watch, live stream online, TV channel, start time
MX Spring Creek 2023 Jo Shimoda with umbrella.JPG
Team Honda welcomes Jo Shimoda in two-year deal
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Could USC’s Riley follow Williams to NFL?
PGA Tour, LIV partnership ‘as unclear as ever’
Don’t fall for Lions-Ravens trap game in Week 7

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Adam Thielen is a must-start going forward

October 18, 2023 01:00 PM
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyzes Adam Thielen's hot stretch and discuss why they think it's sustainable for the veteran wide receiver moving forward.
Don’t fall for Lions-Ravens trap game in Week 7
Leave Kirk Cousins on bench in Week 7
How Lawrence injury impacts Jaguars’ skill players
Mitchell, Mason could add value at RB off waivers
Back to the Futures: Saleh for Coach of the Year?
Which waiver targets can replace injured QBs?
Look at Rice, Smith-Njigba as WR waiver adds
Week 6 fantasy notes: Nacua’s role, Colts RBs
Weekend Warriors: Mostert, Thielen shine in Week 6
Hopkins, Higgins among top Week 6 disappointments
Pollard, Ekeler lead Cowboys-Chargers player props
How CMC, Samuel injuries impact fantasy lineups
