Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2025 season
Angelina Melnikova
Angelina Melnikova edges Leanne Wong for world all-around gymnastics title
MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers at Blue Jays – World Series Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats

Top Clips

nbc_nba_vjedgecomb_251023.jpg
Edgecombe ‘was not rattled’ in historic debut
bucks_giannis.jpg
What is a ‘perfect season’ for Bucks, Wizards?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251023.jpg
Herbert, Gadsden props headline MIN vs. LAC bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Nix, Herbert lead Berry's Week 8 QB Love List

October 23, 2025 01:10 PM
Matthew Berry breaks down why he expects big fantasy games from Bo Nix and Justin Herbert in Week 8.

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251023.jpg
04:41
Herbert, Gadsden props headline MIN vs. LAC bets
USATSI_27370360_copy.jpg
03:14
Lower expectations for Love, Maye in Week 8
nbc_ffhh_passcatcherhatelist_251023.jpg
02:38
Waddle and Pittman might struggle during Week 8
nbc_csu_mnf_251023.jpg
02:12
NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_bestbets_251023.jpg
01:35
Falcons, Patriots, Colts among Week 8 best bets
nbc_ffhh_rbhatelist_251023.jpg
04:48
Croskey-Merritt, Judkins could have rough weeks
nbc_ffhh_rblovelist_251023.jpg
12:34
Hall, Henry headline Berry’s Week 8 RB Love List
nbc_csu_snf_251023.jpg
05:00
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_titanscolts_251023.jpg
02:44
NFL Week 8 Preview: Titans vs. Colts
nbc_csu_dalvsden_251023.jpg
04:11
NFL Week 8 Preview: Cowboys vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_tbvsno_251023.jpg
03:16
NFL Week 8 preview: Buccaneers vs. Saints
nbc_csu_nygvsphi_251023.jpg
02:43
NFL Week 8 Preview: Giants vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_clevsne_251023.jpg
02:43
NFL Week 8 Preview: Browns vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_sfvshou_251023.jpg
03:48
NFL Week 8 Preview: 49ers vs. Texans
nbc_roto_bte_gbatpitt_251023.jpg
02:16
Lean on Packers to defeat Rodgers’ Steelers on SNF
nbc_csu_nyjvscin_251023.jpg
03:33
NFL Week 8 preview: Jets vs. Bengals
nbc_csu_bufvscar_251023.jpg
04:50
NFL Week 8 preview: Bills vs. Panthers
nbc_csu_chivsbal_251023.jpg
03:21
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Ravens
nbc_csu_miavsatl_251023.jpg
03:33
NFL Week 8 preview: Dolphins vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_minvslacv2_251023.jpg
06:16
NFL Week 8 preview: Vikings vs. Chargers
nbc_pft_vikingschargersv2_251023.jpg
04:39
PFT Mailbag: Top Vikings-Chargers storylines
nbc_pft_fulltroyintv_251023.jpg
16:57
Vincent on Greenlaw, tush push, onside kick, more
nbc_pft_ravenslockerroomv3_251023.jpg
02:05
Ravens remove games from their locker room
nbc_pft_steelersfieldv2_251023.jpg
05:24
Narduzzi knew the field ‘was shot,’ per Fillipponi
nbc_pft_tushpush_251023.jpg
05:23
Vincent sheds light on the future of the tush push
nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251023.jpg
05:30
Vincent: Greenlaw situation ‘put everyone in bind’
nbc_pft_gofftrickplay_251023.jpg
01:45
Vincent: We didn’t assist on Goff trick play call
nbc_pft_onsidekicktalks_251023__046569.jpg
01:35
Why it’s time to consider onside kick alternatives
nbc_pft_georgepickens_251023.jpg
05:31
Evaluating if Steelers regret trading Pickens
nbc_pft_rodneyhof_251023.jpg
01:28
Harrison to be inducted into Chargers’ HOF

nbc_nba_vjedgecomb_251023.jpg
11:46
Edgecombe ‘was not rattled’ in historic debut
bucks_giannis.jpg
10:00
What is a ‘perfect season’ for Bucks, Wizards?
nbc_nba_pacersthunder_251023.jpg
04:15
Pacers face ‘real test’ to open season vs. Thunder
nbc_nba_wembyreax_251023.jpg
03:06
Wembanyama was ‘on his bully’ against Mavericks
nbc_roto_bte_nuggetsatgsw_251023.jpg
02:23
‘Give me the Nuggets all day long’ in game v. GSW
nbc_bte_roto_okcatind_251023.jpg
02:09
Pacers face ‘tough test’ vs. OKC in Finals rematch
oly_gawia_worlds_melnikovav3_251023.jpg
04:43
Melnikova edges Wong by one tenth in all-around
nbc_roto_bte_cowboysvbroncos_251023.jpg
01:43
Back Cowboys at +3.5 vs. worn-down DEN defense
daniel_jones_dps.jpg
14:25
How QBs Jones, Darnold have ‘figured it out’
nbc_lpga_internatcrownrd1hl_251023.jpg
15:27
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 1
oly_gawia_worlds_wong.jpg
04:02
Wong runner-up to Melnikova at gymnastics worlds
nbc_dps_shadeursanders_251023.jpg
05:16
Gabriel better than Sanders for Browns right now
nbc_cfb_nwstonepkg_251023.jpg
02:32
Northwestern transfer QB Stone ‘worth the wait’
nbc_dps_wembyshohei_251023.jpg
06:47
Who is more of a unicorn: Ohtani or Wembanyama?
oly_gawia_worlds_caylor_251023.jpg
05:37
Caylor 13th in women’s all-around at worlds
oly_gawub_toranto_nemour_251023.jpg
01:25
Nemour of Algeria sets top mark on bars at worlds
nbc_pl_t2riraolaintv_251022.jpg
11:28
Iraola reflects on Bournemouth’s hot start
nbc_pft_rodgersmcafee_251023.jpg
03:00
Fillipponi: PIT didn’t block Rodgers from McAfee
nbc_pft_rodgersnextyear_251023.jpg
05:37
Will Steelers QB Rodgers return for 2026 season?
nbc_pft_coachingperformance_251023.jpg
03:03
Vrabel taking steps to ‘right the ship’ in NE
nbc_pft_publiclycallout_251023.jpg
02:16
Jets owner Johnson calls out QB Fields
nbc_pft_ravensmodelfranchise_251023.jpg
03:04
Why Ravens have been a ‘model franchise’
nbc_pft_dakprescott_251023.jpg
11:35
How Dak makes teammates around him better
nbc_pft_badbunny_251023__172044.jpg
03:11
Why NFL wouldn’t change SB LX halftime performer
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_251023.jpg
01:53
Jackson back on practice field in limited capacity
nbc_pft_wilsonpayton_251023.jpg
06:11
Wilson’s response to Payton shows overall stress
nbc_pft_fieldsonjohnson_251023.jpg
02:44
Florio: ‘No way’ Fields didn’t hear recent remarks
nbc_pft_glenonjohnson_251023.jpg
06:34
Glenn addresses Johnson’s comments on Fields
nbc_nba_pg_pormin_251022.jpg
01:54
Timberwolves grind out tough road win in Portland
nbc_nba_sacvsphx_251022.jpg
02:04
Booker shines as Suns edge Kings in 120-116 win