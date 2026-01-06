Does Hurts need more rushing plays to stay elite?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rams vs. Panthers Wild Card prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
How to watch Arizona State vs. No. 9 BYU: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Former Michigan State player Paul Davis ejected from game after criticizing officials from the stands
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 2
76ers feel like ‘they’re always in a close game’
How will Miami approach Ole Miss QB Chambliss?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rams vs. Panthers Wild Card prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
How to watch Arizona State vs. No. 9 BYU: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Former Michigan State player Paul Davis ejected from game after criticizing officials from the stands
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 2
76ers feel like ‘they’re always in a close game’
How will Miami approach Ole Miss QB Chambliss?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Does Hurts need more rushing plays to stay elite?
January 6, 2026 01:08 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers analyze Jalen Hurts' fantasy numbers in 2025, explaining why his lack of rushing plays can lower his stock for next season.
Related Videos
07:11
Will Corum’s volume affect Williams’ 2026 outlook?
02:16
How will health of Allen affect Bills vs. Jaguars?
03:21
Chargers among early best bets for Wild Card games
01:38
Can Adams be trusted as WR1 in 2026 for fantasy?
04:51
Target Allen, Etienne Jr. for Wild Card DFS stacks
03:29
Williams will be ‘touchdown dependent’ next season
02:24
Rice will still be ‘the guy’ for Mahomes in 2026
04:42
Purdy makes 49ers’ offensive system ‘work’
02:02
Bet on ‘field goal fest’ when Eagles host 49ers
03:37
Florio: Lions ‘need a new offensive coordinator’
04:18
Are Rams favorites to make Super Bowl out of NFC?
04:55
McCourty: ‘End is there’ for Tua with Dolphins
08:15
How will Metcalf’s return help Rodgers, Steelers?
19:57
Rating NFL head coaching openings: Raiders, Giants
09:33
Why are Steichen, Ballard returning to Colts?
03:26
Here is reason why Taylor is returning to Bengals
09:19
Will Cardinals hire McDaniels as head coach?
14:30
Who will Raiders hire to replace Carroll?
06:26
Did Stefanski deserve to get fired by Browns?
09:18
Can Browns have success with Haslam as owner?
07:14
Could Lawrence win MVP?
05:48
Lawrence finally is a ‘franchise QB’ for Jaguars
03:51
Bears’ Loveland a rapid fantasy TE riser for 2026
02:55
Stefanski makes ‘a lot of sense’ for Giants, Dart
02:27
Eagles, Jags, Seahawks lead NFL playoff futures
05:00
Dart ‘fantastic’ as rookie despite Giants’ issues
02:29
Stevenson ‘not going away’ in Patriots’ backfield
03:50
Where Rams’ Stafford, Pats’ Maye sit in MVP race
05:06
Why didn’t Cardinals fire Gannon during season?
04:42
What does Taylor’s return mean for Burrow?
Latest Clips
09:26
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 2
04:58
76ers feel like ‘they’re always in a close game’
04:46
How will Miami approach Ole Miss QB Chambliss?
04:08
Peach Bowl primed to be a ‘heavyweight fight’
07:18
Tracing Miami’s path to CFP Semifinal vs. Ole Miss
01:55
College Football Playoff Semifinals predictions
08:49
Portal ‘overshadowing’ College Football Playoff
08:14
Miami to face ‘galvanized’ Ole Miss in Fiesta Bowl
09:49
Knicks lacking ‘physicality’ in loss to Pistons
09:49
Impact of Thunder’s struggle in loss to Hornets
04:52
Mavericks’ Davis, Flagg could dominate vs. Kings
09:51
Unpacking the Wizards as a trade option for Young
03:18
Murray, Porter Jr, Leonard are ‘in the zone’
29:03
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 3
06:15
Mannix: Young ‘very challenging’ for Hawks to move
01:31
Take Mavericks to get ‘comfortable win’ over Kings
02:07
Keep an eye on Gobert when Timberwolves host Heat
07:13
What’s in the minds of Olympians before competing?
02:12
Best of Snoop Dogg’s commentary from GSW vs. LAC
03:20
Durant gets real after enacting revenge vs. Suns
01:56
Highlights: Clippers hang on to beat the Warriors
02:19
Thomas demonstrates Curry’s ability to use screens
02:33
Clippers positioning themselves for ‘serious’ run
02:45
Kawhi settling into ‘different role’ with Clippers
52
Sanders’ confidence ‘instilled’ by LAC after win
01:49
Highlights: Pickett powers Nuggets past 76ers
01:15
Nuggets ‘found their way’ down starters vs. Sixers
01:53
Highlights: Short-handed Nuggets stun 76ers in OT
43
Pickett: Nuggets needed a leader against Sixers
01:45
Curry tells Snoop what continues to motivate him
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue